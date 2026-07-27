FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate setup often dictates how fast a cross-border fundraising round moves. Drawing on established legal mechanics—including SPZ Legal’s analysis on Delaware flips—Dmitry Shubov Consulting today released a new executive briefing for Southeast Asian scale-ups entering the U.S. market. For founders across the region, structure dictates deal velocity. Most U.S. venture funds hesitate to invest directly into foreign holding entities, preferring standard legal frameworks they already know how to underwrite.

“For many Southeast Asian scale-ups, the challenge isn’t ambition — it’s making sure the structure supports the speed of the opportunity,” said Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting. “When a fundraising round moves across borders, founders need a setup that investors recognize, can underwrite quickly, and can scale without creating unnecessary drag on the business.”

Below are the four core priorities Dmitry Shubov Consulting recommends for expanding scale-ups:

Equity Mirroring & Cap Table Alignment: Structuring cross-border equity swaps that move existing shareholders into a U.S. parent entity without disrupting regional cap tables.

Structuring cross-border equity swaps that move existing shareholders into a U.S. parent entity without disrupting regional cap tables. Intercompany IP Licensing: Establishing licensing structures that protect core IP while giving investors complete legal transparency.

Establishing licensing structures that protect core IP while giving investors complete legal transparency. Lean Dual-Jurisdiction Governance: Cutting administrative overlap between regional operating units and the U.S. entity to protect execution speed.

Cutting administrative overlap between regional operating units and the U.S. entity to protect execution speed. Investor-Ready Architecture: Setting up governance upfront against institutional due diligence standards to eliminate friction during active fundraising rounds.

Dmitry Shubov Consulting incorporates these structural frameworks directly into its executive advisory engagements for Southeast Asian leadership teams navigating cross-border capital strategies and U.S. market entry. For more information, reach out to Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

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