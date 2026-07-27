Capitolis Appoints Ashwath Bhat as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitolis, the financial technology company, today announced the appointment of Ashwath Bhat as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 3. Reporting to Gil Mandelzis, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Capitolis, Bhat will be responsible for leading Capitolis’ global finance organization, driving financial strategy and operational excellence to help support the company’s continued expansion. He will succeed Lindsey Baptiste Fiedler, who will remain with Capitolis in an advisory role to ensure a seamless transition.

Bhat brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience across high-growth technology companies and global organizations. Throughout his career, he has helped businesses navigate critical phases of expansion.

Bhat most recently served as CFO at Fractal (NSE: FRACTAL), an AI and analytics company, where he helped drive significant growth in both revenue and profitability and led the company’s IPO in February 2026. Prior to Fractal, he spent more than a decade in senior finance leadership roles at Nielsen, including CFO of Global Media, Product and Technology, and CFO of Gracenote and the Nielsen Portfolio, as well as regional CFO for Africa and the Middle East. Earlier in his career, he held finance leadership positions at IBM South Asia and GE Healthcare South Asia.

"Capitolis has been growing rapidly, and we have been looking for a financial leader to help us scale the business and support our long-term ambitions," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO & Founder, Capitolis. “Ashwath has a proven track record of scaling global finance organizations through periods of rapid expansion, building the financial discipline, operational rigor, and strategic foundation required to support expansion at scale. We look forward to him joining our leadership team."

“I'm excited to join Capitolis at such a pivotal moment for the company,” said Ashwath Bhat, CFO, Capitolis. “Capitolis has built a unique platform that delivers meaningful value to financial institutions, and I look forward to partnering with Gil and the leadership team to strengthen the company's financial foundation, support its strategic priorities, and help position Capitolis for continued long-term success.”

Capitolis continues to build on a period of momentum driven by new product launches, record business results, an expanding client network, and key leadership appointments across its management team.

About Capitolis

Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street, and UBS.

Founded in 2017, Capitolis has been named to Fortune’s America’s Most Innovative Companies 2026, Inc.’s Best in Business, and CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies lists. Capitolis has also earned Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Companies, and Euromoney FX Awards honors, along with Best Place to Work recognition from American Banker and Crain’s New York Business.

Contacts

Michael Guerrera

Sloane

mguerrera@sloanepr.com

Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e25e556a-c3f4-4ff9-ab9b-202f3a2ffa36