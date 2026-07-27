AgencyBloc Launches New Partner Program, Welcomes LeClair Group as Charter Member

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc today announced the launch of its Partner Program, a new initiative designed to help insurance organizations deliver purpose-built technology to the agencies they support. LeClair Group has officially joined the Partner Program as a charter member, with the partnership debuting this week at Healthapalooza, LeClair's annual conference.

Through the partnership, LeClair Group will introduce the AgencyBloc Plus Suite to its network of independent health and life insurance agencies as a preferred solution. Built specifically for the industry, the connected platform helps agencies streamline operations, automate commissions, simplify quoting and strengthen client engagement, giving agencies more time to focus on serving clients and growing their businesses.

"We've spent nearly two decades building technology exclusively for health and life insurance agencies," said Erica Kiefer, chief growth officer at AgencyBloc . "The Partner Program allows us to work alongside organizations that are just as invested in agency success. LeClair Group has built a strong reputation for helping agencies grow, making them an ideal partner as we launch this program."

AgencyBloc’s Partner Program is designed for insurance marketing organizations (IMOs), field marketing organizations (FMOs), aggregators, uplines and technology providers looking to deliver additional value to their agency networks. Partners receive dedicated resources, exclusive benefits for their agencies and access to AgencyBloc's purpose-built solutions, while AgencyBloc expands its reach through organizations that already have trusted relationships with independent agencies.

"Our responsibility is to help agencies succeed, and that means connecting them with the right resources," said Emily Raspante, chief executive officer of LeClair Group . "AgencyBloc's exclusive focus on the health and life insurance industry made this partnership a natural fit. We're excited to promote their solutions to our agencies and help them build even stronger businesses."

AgencyBloc customers have reported reducing time spent managing commissions by 75%, reducing reporting time by 50%, recovering more than $20,000 in missing commissions during their first year, saving more than 100 hours during renewal season and growing their book of business by as much as 40%.

LeClair Group downline agencies can learn more about the partnership and available benefits at agencybloc.com/leclair .

IMOs, FMOs and other organizations interested in joining the AgencyBloc Partner Program can learn more by emailing info@agencybloc.com .

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions to support operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs and IMO/FMOs. To learn more about AgencyBloc, visit www.agencybloc.com .

About LeClair Group

Founded in 1932, LeClair Group is a national field marketing organization dedicated to supporting independent insurance agents. What began as a local agency has grown into an organization that connects agents with leading insurance carriers while providing technology, training, business resources and strategic support to help agencies grow. Learn more at www.leclairgroup.com .

Media Contact:

Amber Petkosek

AgencyBloc

amber.petkosek@agencybloc.com

866-338-7075 ext. 246