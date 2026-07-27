Linkage Global Unveils "Human Resonance OS," Advancing Its AI-Enabled Wellness Ecosystem as Next-Generation Healthcare Infrastructure

TOKYO and NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) (“Linkage Global” or the “Company”), a technology-driven enterprise focused on AI-enabled wellness infrastructure, today announced a strategic shift, establishing the Company as a gateway for wellness infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence, proprietary audio copyrights, and the creator of the Human Resonance OS.

This strategic evolution marks a deliberate transition from traditional hardware and e-commerce service models. Linkage Global is positioning itself at the forefront of the global preventative health, sleep technology, and corporate wellness markets by deploying an integrated technology stack, with hardware serving primarily as a data and user acquisition portal.

From Smart Wearables to Human Resonance OS: Strategic Overview

The Company’s licensed smart headphones have demonstrated strong commercial viability. Linkage Global considers this hardware success as the foundational tier of a broader, high-margin digital ecosystem.

The newly announced Human Resonance OS is designed to integrate advanced neural science, spatial audio, and cloud-based wellness services across eight interconnected physical and digital nodes:

Human Resonance OS: An operating system powered by proprietary AI neural audio algorithms and real-time emotional computing, adjusting frequencies based on user biometrics.



An operating system powered by proprietary AI neural audio algorithms and real-time emotional computing, adjusting frequencies based on user biometrics. Proprietary Audio Copyrights: A library of original natural frequencies and wellness musical arrangements, forming a core intangible asset of the Company.



A library of original natural frequencies and wellness musical arrangements, forming a core intangible asset of the Company. AI Digital Companionship : Personalized AI agents provide continuous wellness support, interpreting user sleep data, stress markers, and behavioral patterns to drive proactive wellness interventions.



: Personalized AI agents provide continuous wellness support, interpreting user sleep data, stress markers, and behavioral patterns to drive proactive wellness interventions. Omni-Scenario Ecosystem: Integration of First-Generation Terminals (Licensed Headphones) and Data/Service Portals (Upcoming AI Wellness App) into enterprise and residential environments, including smart home sleep-aid integrations, and immersive spaces such as AI pods and sonic cinemas.





Zhihua Wu, Chairman and CEO of Linkage Global, commented, “Historically, our business has been viewed in terms of hardware, but hardware is only an entry point to a multi-layered, global AI-enabled wellness ecosystem. Today, we are announcing the blueprint for the world’s first Human Resonance OS, an architecture at the intersection of AI neural acoustics, proprietary frequency content, emotional computing, and smart hardware.

Our licensed headphones are generating strong near-term cash flow, but they are only the first generation of terminals. The true value of Linkage Global lies in our proprietary wellness audio copyrights, which are our core IP assets, and our upcoming AI app, which will serve as our global data and subscription service portal. We expect the OS to expand into AI pods, immersive soundscape cinemas, corporate wellness environments, and global residential wellness services. Linkage Global is committed to building the digital and physical infrastructure for the future of human emotional and neurological well-being.”

About Linkage Global Inc.

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) is a technology-driven enterprise pioneering global AI-enabled wellness infrastructure. Through its proprietary Human Resonance OS, the Company integrates self-developed neural acoustic algorithms, a portfolio of original wellness audio copyrights, and next-generation smart wearables to deliver data-driven, proactive wellness solutions to B2B and B2C markets worldwide. Founded on March 24, 2022, Linkage Global is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit: https://linkagecc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and business development initiatives. There can be no assurance that any strategic initiative, partnership, offering launch, or other business plan described herein will be successfully executed or completed. This press release does not constitute guidance and should not be relied upon as indicative of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Linkage Global Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@linkagecc.com



Jackson Lin

LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global