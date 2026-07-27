Altus Announces CFO Transition

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, today announced that Katie Royce will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective August 3. At that time, Pawan Chhabra, will step down as CFO and will remain with the Company into September to support an orderly transition. Mr. Chhabra, who joined in January 2023, has played a critical role in helping transform Altus into a pure-play technology company. With that transformation largely complete, the Company believes now is the right time to implement its CFO succession.

Ms. Royce, who will be based in New York, will lead Altus’ global finance organization, partnering with the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and the Executive Committee to support disciplined execution of its strategy, capital allocation, and long-term stakeholder value creation.

“Katie’s experience scaling high-growth platform companies will be invaluable,” said Mike Gordon, CEO and Chair of Altus. “She is a proven operator at the intersection of finance, technology and strategy, who has built and led modern finance organizations that fuel innovation, growth and performance. She’s keen to hit the ground running to help us execute our value creation strategy and accelerate our path to Rule of 40.”

Mr. Gordon added: “On behalf of the Company’s stakeholders, I want to thank Pawan for his many contributions to Altus. He guided the Company through significant change providing us with a strong financial foundation to scale and profitably grow the business. We wish him continued success.”

Ms. Royce, who is a CFA Charterholder, brings more than two decades of experience across finance, investor relations, corporate strategy, operations and enterprise transformation across public and venture-backed companies. Most recently, Ms. Royce served as CFO of ZenBusiness, Inc., a SaaS company providing services for entrepreneurs. Prior to that, she held senior finance roles at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a publicly-traded technology services provider, including Senior Vice President, North America CFO and Head of Investor Relations. Katie’s experience also includes working in various investor relations and treasury roles, as well as a buy-side research analyst.

“I’m excited to join Altus at this important inflection point,” said Ms. Royce, incoming CFO. “Altus has market-leading technology, deep data assets and a clear opportunity to shape the future of CRE intelligence as the industry enters a new era shaped by AI. I look forward to working with Mike and the leadership team to build on that foundation, scale the platform and drive the next phase of performance.”

The Company also announced today that it is reaffirming its financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2026, as provided on May 7, 2026, and that it will be announcing its final divestiture transaction imminently. As part of the transition, both Mr. Chhabra and Ms. Royce will participate in the Company's second quarter earnings call planned for August 6.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com