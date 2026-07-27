ProStar Appoints Michael Wolff as Chief Executive Officer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a global leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, today announced the appointment of Michael Wolff as Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company into its next phase of growth.

ProStar is evolving from its early-adopter phase toward larger-scale operations. Recent enterprise customer acquisitions signal that the Company is entering a new chapter of growth. To successfully navigate this transition, the Board initiated a search for a CEO with proven expertise and extensive knowledge of ProStar’s markets. Herb McKim, Chairman of the Board stated, “Mr. Wolff was identified as the ideal candidate. His experience aligns directly with ProStar’s next stage of growth and background bridging software strategy and leading hardware platforms is expected to help the Company build on its existing foundation and pursue broader market penetration and revenue growth. Mr. Tucker will remain with the company, on the Board of Directors as the Founder, and for special assignments from the CEO and the Board”. Mr. Wolff will begin his tenure with ProStar on August 17, 2026.

Mr. Wolff joins ProStar after serving as the head of Digital Solutions at Radiodetection Ltd., an SPX company and a UK-headquartered provider of underground utility detection, damage prevention, and critical infrastructure management with operations in more than 60 countries. In that role, he spearheaded the strategy and lifecycle management of the company’s advanced data and software-driven products. Based in the United Kingdom, Mr. Wolff has operational experience modernizing software in the infrastructure industry, driving strategic product growth, optimizing user experience, and deploying practical digital solutions intended to enhance operational safety and efficiency across the utility and damage-prevention industries. As an accomplished industry expert on geospatial technology and utility infrastructure, he brings the experience and expertise required to lead ProStar through its next stage of growth. He holds a BA degree in Sound Engineering and Music Science, is certified Digital Product Manager and an Agile Certified Product Manager.

“Mr. Wolff brings to us deep knowledge of the industry, and his work at Radiodetection has been closely aligned with ProStar,” stated Page Tucker, Founder of ProStar. “His vision and experience are on point with navigating our next stage of growth, where our success will be driven by broader customer adoption, channel partner-led distribution, and turning industry demand into measurable revenue. This is a strategic leadership transition and a natural milestone to ensure the Company has the operational expertise required to capitalize on our initial successes. Bringing Michael on at this stage to serve as new CEO is the perfect timing for our transition.”

Upon his appointment, Mr. Wolff commented, “I am very excited about the opportunity that has been presented to me based on the incredible technological achievements that ProStar has achieved to date. I believe ProStar is leading the infrastructure industry through a generational transformation, and my primary focus now is to leverage my expertise to capitalize on the opportunity I have been given to accelerate our growth worldwide. I am very appreciative of the strong foundation that Mr. Tucker and the entire team have created and for their faith in me to take the reins for the next stage of the company’s growth.”

About ProStar

ProStar Geocorp is a leading provider of geospatial intelligence technologies with a mission to become the global standard for mapping and managing critical infrastructure. The Company delivers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and an enterprise integration platform that transforms how critical infrastructure assets are identified, managed, and maintained worldwide.

ProStar’s flagship products, PointMan and LinQD, make infrastructure mapping and management more accurate, accessible, and connected than ever before. PointMan provides a powerful cloud and mobile precision mapping solution, while LinQD seamlessly integrates both emerging technologies and legacy systems into a single unified platform. By streamlining the management of critical infrastructure, ProStar’s solutions reduce risk, improve efficiency, and support regulatory compliance in complex, high-stakes environments.

The Company’s growing global customer base includes Fortune 500 corporations, leading construction and engineering firms, utilities, municipalities, and multiple state Departments of Transportation. ProStar has forged strategic alliances with global technology leaders, further extending its competitive advantage and accelerating adoption.

ProStar also holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio, with 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada, securing its leadership position in precision mapping technologies.

Headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, ProStar is committed to building a safer, smarter, and more resilient infrastructure future worldwide.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

On behalf of the Company,

Contact: Page Tucker

Founder and Director

970-242-4024

ptucker@prostarcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the Company’s ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent Annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR+ on April 24, 2026, for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s issuer page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.