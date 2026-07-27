Velan Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

MONTREAL, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (“Velan” or the “Company”) today announced a series of senior leadership appointments as part of the implementation of a streamlined organizational model of global corporate functions and regional business units designed to support the Company’s next phase of strategic growth:

Laurent Pefferkorn has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer.

Daniel Velan has been appointed Chief Product Officer.

Victor Apostolescu has been appointed Vice President, Global Quality.

Max Rogan, who previously held roles as Chief Legal Officer for Polycor and Uni-Select, has joined Velan and been appointed Chief Legal, Human Resources and Administrative Officer.

Bryant Holt has been appointed Executive Vice-President and Managing Director, Americas.

William Toqueboeuf has joined the executive team and been appointed Executive Vice-President and Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa.





As a result of these appointments, the Company’s executive team is now comprised of the above-listed corporate officers and regional business unit leaders, in addition to Rishi Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Imran Gibbons, as Chief Financial Officer, whose appointments were previously announced in connection with the closing of the sale by Velan Holding Co. Ltd. of its controlling interest in the Company to funds managed by Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc.

“These organizational changes represent an important step as we focus on the next phase of Velan’s strategic growth,” said Rishi Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer. “By simplifying our structure, strengthening accountability and bringing decision-making closer to our customers and markets, we are creating a stronger foundation for operational excellence. With the support of our dedicated employees around the world, we are focused on enhancing execution and delivering value to our customers.”

About Velan

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales from continuing operations of US$296.4 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs 1,273 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

Contact:

Imran Gibbons

Chief Financial Officer

Velan Inc.

+1 438 817 9874

Imran.Gibbons@velan.com