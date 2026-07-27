Safe Pro Group Projects 1,300% Year-Over-Year Q2 2026 Revenue Growth Driven by Multiple U.S. Army Awards for AI Threat Detection and Mapping

AVENTURA, Fla., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced that, based on preliminary, unaudited financial data, it expects revenue in the second quarter of 2026 to increase over 1,300% year-over-year to over $1.3 million, compared with approximately $92,753 in the second quarter of 2025, driven by multiple U.S. Army subcontract awards for its AI-powered threat detection and mapping software packages.

The rapid year-over-year revenue growth reflects the continued selection of Safe Pro’s AI software by the U.S. Army and defense prime contractors who are seeking its advanced solutions for mapping threats, enhancing situational awareness, and mission planning applications. As evidenced by multiple recent awards, the Company is actively expanding its AI offering to run on multiple drone platforms and autonomous ground vehicles (UGVs) used by the U.S. Army. This expansion also includes potential use of the Company’s technology by additional defense customers such as the U.S. Air Force and for post-conflict reconstruction, rebuilding and rare earth mineral and agricultural reclamation efforts.

Operational and Financial Highlights

Based on Preliminary, Unaudited Financial Data, Second Quarter 2026 Revenue Growth Expected to be Over 1,300% Year-over-Year Growth continues to reflect momentum within its U.S. Army contract award pipeline, supported by additional relationships with leading U.S. Government prime contractors and hardware manufacturers.



Expanding U.S. Government Program Revenue Second quarter 2026 results to be driven by receipt of multiple government subcontracts consisting of AI powered threat mapping, edge compute sales and recurring services and support revenue. The Company has expanded its AI offering from the air to the ground to support U.S. Army drones and UGVs Increasing participation in U.S. Army-sponsored operational and technology evaluation events continue to open multiple additional contract pathways.



Strong Balance Sheet Supports Continued Growth and Reinvestment With significant cash reserves, no long-term debt, and a growing, high-margin revenue stream, the Company is expanding its government business development and contract capture efforts, creating a robust pipeline expected to support continued rapid growth. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company completed its Board-approved common stock repurchase program, purchasing 637,084 shares in the open market.







“During the second quarter, Safe Pro has continued to capitalize on the growing momentum we have seen in the defense markets for our novel, AI-powered threat detection and mapping technologies. Supported by massive government commitments to the adoption of AI, autonomous vehicles and drones at unprecedented scales, the rapid increase we are seeing in contract award activity provides confidence that we are well positioned to benefit from the broad defense sector demand for our unique AI software technologies,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Pro Group Inc.

The Company’s patented SPOTD (Safe Pro Object Threat Detection) technology enables rapid analysis of drone imagery to identify and map potential explosive hazards, significantly reducing reliance on manual review while improving mission speed and operator safety. SPOTD is powered by battle-tested AI and machine learning algorithms trained on one of the world’s largest real-world drone-based imagery datasets to instantly detect small, hard-to-find threats such as landmines, cluster munitions, UXO, and ambush drones. The SPOTD platform can identify more than 150 types of explosive threats and objects of interest across large-scale, high-risk environments, turning drone-based video data into detailed 2D & 3D models including the generation of orthomosaics, vegetation height, terrain slope and digital surface maps all incorporating detected threats. By uniquely fusing AI-powered threat detection and drone-based mapping, Safe Pro can provide rapid situational awareness to end users on the battlefield or around the world.

Built on battle-tested AI, Safe Pro’s technology converts raw visual data collected by drones into rapidly shareable, high-resolution 2D and 3D maps, providing a novel and scalable approach to situational awareness on the battlefield. Safe Pro’s AI dataset includes more than 2.9 million drone images and over 51,750 confirmed detections collected in over 37,835 acres of land in Ukraine. For more information about Safe Pro’s real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ .

For information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects and in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's projected over 1,300% year-over-year revenue increase for Q2 2026, which is preliminary, unaudited financial data that may be revised upon completion of the Company’s quarterly review process, Safe Pro’s ability to generate revenue from the sales of its products, its ability to support current and future customers, statements regarding commercialization and recurring revenue generation, market opportunities, business momentum, the Company's contract pipeline and expected continued growth, the Company's share repurchase plans, the expansion of AI offerings to new platforms and applications, and the expected contribution of the Company's government contracts to revenue. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history and history of losses; the Company's ability to successfully execute on government contracts; risks related to government contracting including contract modifications, delays, or cancellations; risks related to concentration of revenue from a limited number of government programs; risks related to changes in government budgets, spending priorities, sequestration, or continuing resolutions that could reduce or delay funding for the Company's programs; the Company's ability to scale operations; market acceptance of the Company's products; competition; technological changes; the Company's reliance on third-party technology providers including AWS; regulatory compliance; and general economic conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira, Managing Director

Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.

spai@soleburystrat.com