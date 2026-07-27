Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Pylvänäinen, Vesa

 | Source: Vaisala Group Vaisala Group

Vaisala Corporation 
Managers’ Transactions 
July 27, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. (EEST) 

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Pylvänäinen, Vesa 
____________________________________________ 

Person subject to the notification requirement 
Name: Vesa Pylvänäinen 
Position: Other senior manager 
Issuer: Vaisala OYJ 
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
Reference number: 167516/5/12 
____________________________________________ 

Transaction date: 2026-07-23 
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) 
Instrument type: SHARE 
ISIN: FI0009900682 
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL  

Transaction details 
(1): Volume: 1582 Unit price: 56.92086 EUR  

Aggregated transactions (1):  
Volume: 1582 Volume weighted average price: 56.92086 EUR 


More information: 
Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations 
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com   

Distribution: 
Nasdaq Helsinki 
Key media 
vaisala.com 

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. 
www.vaisala.com


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