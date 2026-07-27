Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
July 27, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Pylvänäinen, Vesa
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vesa Pylvänäinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Vaisala OYJ
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 167516/5/12
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-07-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1582 Unit price: 56.92086 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1582 Volume weighted average price: 56.92086 EUR
More information:
Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.vaisala.com