Flock LPR Helps Identify Murder Suspect Vehicle in Boone County, Missouri

Columbia, MO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A woman's body was discovered inside a city trash bin in Perche Creek in Boone County, Missouri. Investigators used Flock camera images to identify the suspect's vehicle, and he was arrested within days of the discovery.

Boaters found the bin in the creek on May 17, 2026. Court documents allege that surveillance images from a nearby intersection captured a red pickup truck carrying a matching city trash bin on May 11, the day investigators believe the incident occurred.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office subsequently identified the truck using images captured by Flock cameras, connecting the vehicle to the suspect. Investigators arrested the 53-year-old man during a traffic stop on May 18, one day after the body was discovered.

On June 26, 2026, a Boone County grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.