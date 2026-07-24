Flock LPR Helps Locate Stabbing Suspect Across Three States in 24 Hours

La Crosse, WI, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A woman holding her 11-month-old daughter was stabbed multiple times outside her home in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Within 24 hours, the suspect was in custody in Indiana.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of 16th Street South after a 911 caller reported she could not feel her arm. Investigators determined through the victim's family that the suspect was the father of the infant. Evidence from the scene included a discarded knife, glove, and mask recovered at a nearby gas station.

Flock scans confirmed the suspect's vehicle in La Crosse near the time of the attack. The following day, Flock cameras identified the vehicle outside Chicago, Illinois. Law enforcement contacted area dispatch and the Whitestown, Indiana Police Department took the suspect into custody that evening on an outstanding warrant.

A witness in Madison, Wisconsin, separately reported that the suspect had appeared at a residence in the early hours following the attack and described what occurred. The suspect was charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, with a domestic abuse designation.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.