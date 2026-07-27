NectarPay Launches Non-Custodial Crypto Payments Platform Built on the TEXITcoin Chain

MCKINNEY, TEXAS, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NectarPay, a non-custodial cryptocurrency payments platform, has launched on the TEXITcoin (TXC) chain, giving merchants a way to accept digital currency payments with zero transaction fees and no custodial intermediary holding funds at any point in the process. Bobby Gray, founder of TEXITcoin, announced the launch during his keynote at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto .

NectarPay is part of the honest money movement, the belief that money should be backed by real work and real infrastructure rather than created by decree. Building on the TEXITcoin chain puts that principle into practice, giving merchants a way to transact in a currency mined in Texas with no premine and no team allocation, while removing the fees and settlement delays built into traditional payment rails.

The launch adds to a growing list of projects building directly on the TEXITcoin chain, part of a broader ecosystem of real-world utility taking shape around the network. NectarPay's launch includes the following features:

Zero transaction fees on every payment, compared with roughly 2.9% plus 30 cents on standard card processing

Non-custodial settlement, with funds going directly to a merchant's own wallet and never held by NectarPay

Sub-second settlement, compared with two to seven days for card processors

No chargeback exposure, since funds are never held by NectarPay in the first place

Support for Bitcoin, TEXITcoin, USDC and other major digital currencies, with more to be added over time

Account setup in minutes, with no merchant approval process or underwriting review

Payment acceptance through a link, a QR code, or a point-of-sale terminal, with amounts always shown in fiat at checkout

Developer integration through a single drop-in script, WooCommerce and ecommerce plugins, or a full REST API

For a merchant processing $500,000 a year, the difference in processing costs alone runs into the thousands annually compared with standard card rates.

"NectarPay represents what real builders in this space look like. It's a real project, built by real people, giving everyday users and merchants a way to actually use crypto instead of just holding it. That's the kind of value we set out to create with TEXITcoin from day one," said Bobby Gray, founder of TEXITcoin

About TEXITcoin

TEXITcoin (TXC) is a Layer 1 Scrypt Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency mined in Texas, with no premine and no team allocation. TEXITcoin is part of the honest money movement, built on the idea that money should be backed by real work and real infrastructure rather than created by decree. TXC has traded on public exchanges since June 2024.

For more information, visit texitcoin.org.

About NectarPay

NectarPay is a non-custodial cryptocurrency payments platform that lets merchants accept Bitcoin, TEXITcoin, stablecoins, and other digital currencies with zero transaction fees. Funds settle directly to a merchant's own wallet in under a second, with no custodial intermediary holding funds at any point in the process and no chargeback exposure. Merchants can accept payments through a link, a QR code, or a point-of-sale terminal, with amounts always shown in fiat at checkout. NectarPay is built on the TEXITcoin chain. For more information, visit nectar-pay.com.