Can AI Reduce Orbital Congestion?

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low Earth orbit — the region of space extending approximately 1,200 miles above Earth’s surface — supports thousands of communications, navigation and Earth-observation satellites that enable critical services, including global internet connectivity, weather forecasting, disaster monitoring and scientific research.

As the number of satellites in low Earth orbit continues to increase, this strategically important region of space is becoming increasingly congested with orbital debris, raising concerns about collision risks, operational safety and the long-term sustainability of future space missions.

What Is Orbital Debris and Why Does It Matter?

This growing challenge gained renewed attention in June, when the U.S. Space Force confirmed the breakup of a Chinese rocket in a heavily trafficked section of low Earth orbit. According to officials, the incident generated additional debris near both the International Space Station and SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. Starlink, which consists of more than 10,000 satellites, provides high-speed internet access to users across more than 160 countries and territories. Space experts warn that increasing amounts of orbital debris could threaten active satellites, disrupt communications infrastructure and complicate future commercial and government space operations worldwide.

Cedarville Students Apply Artificial Intelligence to Space Debris Research

While no widely deployed method exists for removing orbital debris once it reaches orbit, a team of computer science students at Cedarville University explored whether artificial intelligence algorithms could pave the way to future retrieval.

Under the leadership of Dr. George Landon, professor of computer science, two students began researching orbital debris from rocket bodies and other sources. Junior Doxa Kudari of Bloomington, Illinois, and 2026 graduate Elijah Lewis of Willard, Ohio, spent several months working to develop a system that could determine the objects’ orientation over time.

By developing an artificial intelligence algorithm to predict how rocket debris travels through space, the team hoped to make future debris removal more feasible, creating a cleaner and safer environment for current satellites and future missions.

“It’s important to keep space clean for the sake of both people and rockets,” said Kudari. “Artificial intelligence is making that future possible as it continues to learn and adapt.”

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help Identify Rocket Bodies in Orbit

Before developing algorithms, Kudari and Lewis compiled datasets of rocket bodies, creating a repository that previously did not exist. By capturing digital images of rockets and using artificial intelligence to generate 3D mesh models, they were able to better understand the curvature and structure of the rocket bodies.

The models were then placed into an orbital simulation that uses measured orbital and altitude data, or pre-defined parameters for hypothetical situations, to determine how much light is reflected from a rocket body’s surface. After developing synthetic light curves based on the 3D mesh models, the team could create algorithms that predicted both the spin and shape of a rocket body using only a light curve.

The team recently presented their work at the Dayton-Cincinnati Aerospace Sciences Symposium, where they received feedback from members of the regional aerospace community.

“We got a lot of helpful feedback and were met with a lot of support,” said Lewis. “I was very grateful for the opportunity to be making real-world contributions while completing my degree.”

Advancing the Future of Orbital Debris Removal

Moving forward, Dr. Landon plans to continue working with students to expand the mesh model library, refine its simulator and implement machine-learning techniques, increasing the reliability of the algorithms that may make future debris retrieval possible.

About Cedarville University

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences and professional fields. With 7,265 students, it is among Ohio's largest private universities and is ranked among the nation’s top five evangelical universities in the Wall Street Journal’s 2026 Best Colleges in the U.S. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

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