Virtuix Sells First Enterprise System to Tesla for Optimus Humanoid Robot Division

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, today announced that Tesla, Inc. has purchased its first Omni One Enterprise system for their Optimus humanoid robot division.

The purchase highlights Virtuix’s continued expansion into enterprise and humanoid robot applications, following a series of previously announced milestones across consumer, defense, and healthcare markets, including collaborations with Meta, NASA, and all four major branches of the U.S. military.

Omni One Enterprise enables users to move naturally through immersive virtual environments while maintaining full freedom of movement within a compact footprint, making it suitable for training, simulation, and enterprise applications including the teleoperation of humanoid robots, allowing humans to remotely control robots in real time.

“We’re pleased to see Omni One continuing to expand into enterprise applications,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO of Virtuix. “As organizations increasingly adopt immersive technologies for training and simulation, we believe our platform is demonstrating its versatility well beyond its original consumer market.”

Virtuix continues executing its strategy of deploying its AI-driven, full-body simulation platform across multiple high-growth verticals, including consumer entertainment, defense, healthcare, enterprise, and advanced research.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems for consumer, enterprise, defense, healthcare, and research markets. The company’s premier portfolio of “Omni” omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees without boundaries inside AI-generated worlds. With a focus on immersive entertainment, defense training, and enterprise applications, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of full-body XR and AI-driven immersive experiences for users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Please visit the Company’s new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “could,” “would,” “potential” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s plans to pursue strategic acquisitions, the potential benefits of any such acquisition, the expected synergies, the potential impact on revenues or shareholder value, and the Company’s position in the defense training market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; risks related to government contracting, including contract cancellations, modifications, or funding changes; the uncertainties related to market conditions; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

VTIX@mzgroup.us