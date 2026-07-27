SEGG Media Positions Lottery.com for $396 Billion Global Lottery Market

Board of Directors Resoundingly Approve Transformational Growth Strategy Establishing Lottery.com as the Company's Master Global Affiliate Platform; Initial Rollout to Prioritize North and Latin America

Board of Directors resoundingly approve the transition of Lottery.com exclusively to an affiliate model, establishing it as SEGG Media's global master affiliate platform.

Initial rollout will prioritize licensed lottery operators across North and Latin America, consistent with the Company's previously announced strategic plans for these regions.

SEGG Media expects to begin announcing individual Lottery.com affiliate partners imminently as agreements are finalized.





FORT WORTH, Texas, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) today announced that its Board of Directors decisively approved a transformational global growth strategy that transitions Lottery.com exclusively to an affiliate model, positioning it as the Company's flagship Master Global Affiliate Platform. The strategy creates a scalable framework for Lottery.com to partner with licensed lottery operators across regulated markets worldwide.

By establishing Lottery.com as the central hub for local lottery affiliate operations, SEGG Media accelerates its international expansion, unlocking new commercial opportunities and strengthening Lottery.com's position as a leading global lottery brand.

Lottery.com occupies a rare position in the digital lottery space: an exact-match domain. The domain name is the category — instantly understood by consumers, search engines, and operators alike, identical with the word “lottery” itself, in any market and any language. That universal, self-explanatory quality makes Lottery.com the perfect single global brand for the affiliate model: one address that can represent licensed lottery operators everywhere, without the regional carve-outs or market-specific baggage that comes with building recognition city by city, country by country or region by region.

Rollout Sequencing: North and Latin America First

Lottery.com's affiliate rollout will begin in North and Latin America, consistent with SEGG Media's previously announced 90-day plan, which prioritized investment in international gaming operations beginning with Mexico. Selecting these regions allows Lottery.com's affiliate network to launch in step with the Company's broader regional growth strategy, before rapidly expanding to additional regulated markets globally.

SEGG Media expects to begin announcing individual Lottery.com affiliate partners very soon as agreements are finalized, with additional details to follow as the network scales.

A Multi-Billion-Dollar and Growing Market

The move positions SEGG Media within two large and expanding markets. The global lottery industry was valued at approximately $374.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $396.1 billion in 2026, growing to $596.5 billion by 2033.1 Online lottery participation, the segment most directly served by digital affiliate channels such as the Lottery.com strategy announced today by SEGG Media, is growing even faster: the global online lottery market is estimated at $13.22 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $19.65 billion by 2031.2

Affiliate marketing has become one of the primary acquisition channels for regulated lottery and iGaming operators globally. The global affiliate marketing industry generated an estimated $19.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $24.7 billion in 2026, a 26% year-over-year increase.3 Within that market, iGaming — the category that includes regulated lottery affiliate activity — represents the second-largest vertical by affiliate spend, generating an estimated $4.3 billion annually across more than 5,400 active affiliate programs globally, with Europe alone accounting for 61% of vertical spend.4

Lottery-specific affiliate and other channels carry outsized commercial value relative to their scale. Industry data indicates that reseller programs pay affiliates five to ten times more per acquisition than direct-to-consumer state lottery channels, reflecting higher gross margins and reduced competition in the space, with individual jackpot cycles driving search demand for ticket-purchase content up 8x to 20x within 48 hours.5 Lottery players also convert at high value across adjacent products: 12% to 25% of lottery first-time depositors place a casino or sportsbook wager within 90 days of their first ticket purchase, with lifetime values reaching $350 to $800 within twelve months of acquisition.6

Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG Media, commented: “This is a highly strategic move for SEGG Media. By establishing Lottery.com as our global master affiliate platform, the brand becomes accessible across all regulated markets, supporting licensed operators worldwide rather than being confined to specific regions. Just as importantly, this structure gives the Company the commercial flexibility to enter selected markets directly as an operator where opportunities align with our long-term strategy, while continuing to leverage the global strength and recognition of the Lottery.com brand.”

Strategic Rationale

Global reach without regional confinement. As a master affiliate platform, Lottery.com can support licensed lottery operators across every regulated market rather than being tied to a single jurisdiction or license.

As a master affiliate platform, Lottery.com can support licensed lottery operators across every regulated market rather than being tied to a single jurisdiction or license. Commercial flexibility. The structure preserves the Company's ability to enter select markets directly as an operator when doing so aligns with its long-term strategy, while the affiliate model drives scaled, capital-efficient growth elsewhere.

The structure preserves the Company's ability to enter select markets directly as an operator when doing so aligns with its long-term strategy, while the affiliate model drives scaled, capital-efficient growth elsewhere. A category-killer, exact-match domain. Lottery.com is one of the most direct and self-explanatory addresses in the industry — the digital equivalent of owning the word “lottery” itself. That clarity and universal recognizability make it an ideal foundation for a single global affiliate brand, free of the regional carve-outs or market-by-market rebuilding that competitors with less definitive names must undertake.

Lottery.com is one of the most direct and self-explanatory addresses in the industry — the digital equivalent of owning the word “lottery” itself. That clarity and universal recognizability make it an ideal foundation for a single global affiliate brand, free of the regional carve-outs or market-by-market rebuilding that competitors with less definitive names must undertake. Capital-efficient international expansion. The affiliate model allows SEGG Media to accelerate its presence in new regulated markets without the capital intensity or regulatory lead time typically required of direct lottery operations.

The affiliate model allows SEGG Media to accelerate its presence in new regulated markets without the capital intensity or regulatory lead time typically required of direct lottery operations. Ties into an active, coordinated growth strategy. The North and Latin America rollout sequencing is consistent with the Company's previously announced 90-day plan, which prioritized investment in international gaming operations beginning with Mexico, reinforcing a single, coordinated regional strategy rather than a standalone effort.





The Company’s leadership believes the transition positions Lottery.com to benefit from continued growth in both the global lottery market and the broader affiliate marketing industry, while diversifying and strengthening SEGG Media's revenue base. The Company will continue to provide updates on the rollout of this strategy and related commercial developments as appropriate.

Now Recruiting Affiliate Partners

SEGG Media is actively inviting licensed lottery operators to join the Lottery.com affiliate network. Operators interested in becoming a Lottery.com affiliate partner can contact affiliate@lottery.com for more information.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and technology-driven fan experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's transition of Lottery.com to an affiliate model, its ability to partner with licensed lottery operators across regulated markets, the timing and content of any future announcements regarding individual affiliate partners, the Company's planned rollout sequencing across North and Latin America and its ability to expand internationally thereafter, growth of the global lottery and affiliate marketing markets, and the Company's business strategy and long-term shareholder value. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully execute its transition of Lottery.com to an affiliate model, recruit and maintain affiliate partnerships with licensed operators in regulated markets on the anticipated timeline or at all, obtain any licenses or regulatory approvals necessary to operate directly in selected markets, build affiliate traffic and market recognition for the Lottery.com domain across new regulated markets, compete effectively in the global lottery and iGaming affiliate markets, achieve the anticipated benefits of this strategy, and the other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Market size and growth figures cited in this release are drawn from third-party industry research and are subject to the assumptions, methodologies, and limitations of those sources; actual market conditions may differ. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Sources

1. Grand View Research, “Lottery Market Size, Share And Trends Report, 2026–2033,” June 2026 — https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lottery-market-report

2. Mordor Intelligence, “Online Lottery Market — Report Size & Growth,” 2026 — https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/online-lottery-market

3. Track360, “Affiliate Marketing Industry Statistics 2026,” citing IAB Performance Marketing Standards and Gartner Magic Quadrant for Partner Relationship Management, May 2026 — https://track360.io/blog/affiliate-marketing-industry-statistics-2026

4. Track360, “Affiliate Marketing Industry Statistics 2026,” citing European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) data, May 2026 — https://track360.io/blog/affiliate-marketing-industry-statistics-2026

5. Track360, “Lottery Affiliate Marketing: Operator Playbook for 2026,” citing H2 Gambling Capital, May 2026 — https://track360.io/blog/lottery-affiliate-marketing-operator-guide-2026

6. Track360, “Lottery Affiliate Marketing: Operator Playbook for 2026,” May 2026 — https://track360.io/blog/lottery-affiliate-marketing-operator-guide-2026

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