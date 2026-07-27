CurePSP Invests in the Next Generation of PSP and CBD Researchers with Student Fellowship Awards

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurePSP has announced its latest student fellowship recipients, totaling seven projects between the Urso Student Fellowship Grant and the Jim Atwood Neuroscience Student Fellowship Grant, awarded to projects advancing our understanding of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and related diseases, as well as expanding the community of researchers dedicated to finding a cure. The fellowships aim to encourage students and trainees to pursue research in the field, making PSP and CBD long-term areas of research interest and furthering awareness and understanding of these diseases.

The Urso Student Fellowship Grant, supported by the Paul and Ruth Urso Memorial Research Fund, was awarded to four projects focused on basic, translational, clinical and epidemiological aspects of PSP and CBD. The Jim Atwood Neuroscience Student Fellowship, supported by the Jim Atwood Neuroscience Student Fellowship Endowment, was awarded to three undergraduate student projects focused on PSP or CBD.

This year's fellowship recipients are undergraduate students, PhD students and medical trainees studying questions regarding tauopathies, and will conduct their research at leading institutions across North America, Europe and Africa.

“CurePSP is honored to support the next generation of researchers through our Student Fellowship programs,” said Dr. Jennifer Brummet, Director of Scientific Affairs and Partnerships at CurePSP. “Building a strong pipeline of researchers focused on PSP and CBD is vital to sustaining progress on understanding these diseases and, ultimately, finding treatments and cures.”

Learn more about CurePSP Student Fellowships and the latest awardees here.

About CurePSP

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP's mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978).

Contact:

Kristophe Diaz, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

646-725-1453

diaz@curepsp.org