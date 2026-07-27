ZEELOOL Launches 9th Anniversary Sale With Frames Up to 80% Off and Exclusive Customer Rewards

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEELOOL today announced the launch of its 9th Anniversary Sale, giving shoppers access to limited-time savings across the site. During the celebration, customers can enjoy up to 80% off frames , up to 15% off lenses, and 50% off additional frames with qualifying purchases, along with exclusive rewards available throughout the event.

The anniversary sale brings together some of ZEELOOL’s most popular styles, personalized shopping tools, and special offers designed to help customers discover new frames at exceptional value. Whether shoppers are replacing an everyday pair, exploring a different look, or finding frames for a new season, the event provides more opportunities to shop styles that match their preferences.

New Ways to Find the Right Frames

Finding the right pair of glasses is not always about choosing the first style that catches the eye. ZEELOOL’s anniversary event also includes shopping experiences that help customers explore frames based on their personal preferences.

The 9 Years in Frames collection highlights Iconic Frames, customer favorites, and top-rated styles from ZEELOOL’s journey so far. Shoppers can explore popular designs while discovering collections inspired by different moods and life moments, including Home, Connection, Free Spirit, Nostalgia, and Next Chapter.





For customers who want a more personalized approach, Find Your Frame Vibe offers a style-based way to browse the collection. Instead of starting with product categories, shoppers can explore five signature aesthetics: Clean, Bold, Retro, Elegant, and Business. An interactive style quiz provides recommendations based on individual preferences, helping customers discover frames that better match their personal style.

The campaign also includes creator styling content that shows how ZEELOOL frames can be paired with everyday outfits. By seeing different designs in real-life looks, shoppers can find inspiration for choosing their next pair.

Anniversary Gifts Add Extra Value to Orders

Beyond the discounts, ZEELOOL is adding another surprise for anniversary shoppers with Mystery Box gifts available on qualifying orders.

Customers who spend $89 or more will receive a 9th Anniversary Headband Mystery Box, while orders of $199 or more will qualify for a Sunglasses Mystery Box. Each gift is selected randomly based on available inventory, adding an extra surprise to the shopping experience.





Shop the ZEELOOL 9th Anniversary Sale

The ZEELOOL 9th Anniversary Sale gives shoppers the opportunity to explore new styles, enjoy major savings, and receive exclusive rewards during the limited-time event.

The anniversary sale is now available on the ZEELOOL website, where customers can enjoy up to 80% off frames, explore personalized style collections, and find their next favorite pair of eyewear.

About ZEELOOL

At ZEELOOL, eyewear is the finishing touch that completes a look and expresses who you are. The brand creates high-quality, stylish frames that are accessible to everyone, empowering wearers to frame their vibe with confidence and ease. With a mission to become the essential accessory in every wardrobe, ZEELOOL offers eyewear designed to fit every moment of life.

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Media Contact

Contact Person: Leta Wang

Email: affiliate@zeelool.com

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