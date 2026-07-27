Cint Expands Partnership with Samba to Bring Brand Lift Measurement to More International Markets

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint, the global technology company behind continuous research and media measurement, today announced an expansion of their partnership with Samba, the global leader in media intelligence. Through the expanded integration, advertisers can now use Samba’s deterministic TV exposure data within Cint’s Lucid Measurement platform to measure brand lift for campaigns across more international markets.

The expanded capabilities in Lucid Measurement give advertisers access to independent, third-party measurement for linear TV campaigns across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, building on the partnership’s existing coverage in the U.S. and U.K. By connecting Samba’s TV ad exposure data with survey respondents in Cint’s global research marketplace, Lucid Measurement enables advertisers to understand how linear and streaming TV exposure is impacting key brand metrics while campaigns are still in flight.

As media plans become increasingly global, cross-platform, and audience-specific, advertisers need measurement that reflects the way campaigns are actually bought and optimized. Cint’s expanded partnership with Samba helps advertisers measure brand lift across linear TV, streaming, and digital channels through a single measurement platform, making it easier to compare performance across advertising channels and make more informed decisions throughout the campaign lifecycle.

“Advertisers everywhere need trusted, timely data to understand how their investments are shaping consumer perceptions,” said Kathryn Failon, VP of Measurement for Cint. “By expanding our partnership with Samba, we are helping global advertisers better understand the impact of cross-platform campaigns that include linear TV, streaming, and digital. With Lucid Measurement, brands can see what is driving lift while campaigns are still live and use those insights to make smarter optimization decisions.”

The expanded Samba integration is part of Cint’s broader investment in global media measurement capabilities. Lucid Measurement enables advertisers to run in-flight brand lift studies across 35 international markets in 20 different languages, with easy-to-understand reporting that helps teams act quickly on campaign insights. Cint has also expanded targeted recruitment capabilities across additional markets, giving advertisers greater control over survey recruitment by age, gender, and region to better align studies with campaign audiences.

"What separates Samba from others is that our data accurately shows that we operate in a different paradigm of consumer behavior. Advertisers trust that Samba is truthful and accurately quantifies viewing behavior across screens and platforms,” said Jaya Aswani, CTO at Samba. "We are happy that Cint has chosen Samba's first-party, deterministic household viewership data to expand their brand lift measurement so brands can see what media is driving brand lift while a campaign is still in flight. This expansion brings that same accurate, real-time measurement to more markets around the world."

With expanded international TV measurement and more granular recruitment capabilities, Cint is helping global advertisers measure media performance with the same level of sophistication with which campaigns are planned, targeted, and bought.

About Cint

Cint is the technology foundation for continuous research and measurement. With a global footprint and programmatic access to hundreds of millions of consumers across 130+ countries, Cint connects researchers, advertisers, and brands to reliable data from the world’s largest network of high-quality sources. Researchers can collect human and advanced data at speed. Advertisers and their partners can measure campaign effectiveness at scale. Brands can move from insight to action with clarity. By operating the connective layer between asking questions and measuring advertising outcomes, Cint enables organizations to move faster and make confident business decisions. At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT).

About Samba

Samba combines agentic AI, 907+ billion independent monthly data signals, and actionable analytics to take the guesswork out of media for the fastest growing brands in the world. We call it Media Intelligence: going beyond demographics to understand what your customers are watching, reading, thinking and feeling across every screen, and then adjust your campaign to convert and win attention in real time. With over 1.5 billion opted-in user profiles, you have access to signals no one else has to hyper-target audiences, optimize outcomes, and convert purchase intent across every screen globally. Stop Guessing. Start Predicting with Samba. For more information, visit samba.com.

Media Contact:

Kite Hill for Cint

cint@kitehillpr.com