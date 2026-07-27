Rose Hill Life Sciences Appoints Jama Pitman as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rose Hill Life Sciences ("Rose Hill" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing psychedelic therapeutics for neurological and psychiatric conditions, announced the appointment of Jama Pitman as Chief Executive Officer. Pitman, who joined Rose Hill in May 2025 as Strategic Advisor, has been central to shaping the Company's clinical development strategy, regulatory roadmap and commercialization planning. In her new role, she will lead Rose Hill's organization as it advances its growing portfolio of clinical programs investigating psilocybin-based therapeutics across neurological and psychiatric conditions.

Pitman brings more than 25 years of global biopharmaceutical experience to the role, having guided companies through complex regulatory pathways, FDA approvals, IPO readiness and strategic transactions spanning oncology, rare diseases, and antiviral therapeutics. She previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, where she played a pivotal role in scaling operations from a small, privately held biotech to a global, multi-product company that was acquired for $2.4 billion. She is also the founder of JP BioPharma Consulting, where she has advised biotech and pharmaceutical companies on accelerating drug development and achieving corporate growth goals.

"Rose Hill is at a genuinely consequential moment in its evolution," said Jama Pitman, CEO of Rose Hill Life Sciences. "With active clinical programs underway and a growing body of scientific evidence supporting psilocybin's potential in areas of significant unmet need, the Company is positioned to make a meaningful contribution to the future of neurological and psychiatric medicine. I look forward to leading the team as we execute on our clinical, regulatory, and commercial strategy with rigor and discipline."

Rose Hill is currently advancing the following programs investigating the therapeutic potential of psilocybin:

Stroke Recovery — An exclusive license agreement with Johns Hopkins University for restoration of motor function post-neurological injury using psychedelics.

— An exclusive license agreement with Johns Hopkins University for restoration of motor function post-neurological injury using psychedelics. Depression — In collaboration with the Canadian Centre for Psychedelic Science (CCPS), Rose Hill supports ongoing clinical research examining psilocybin-assisted therapy for depression, building on a substantial and growing body of evidence demonstrating rapid and potentially durable effects in patients with treatment-resistant symptoms.

— In collaboration with the Canadian Centre for Psychedelic Science (CCPS), Rose Hill supports ongoing clinical research examining psilocybin-assisted therapy for depression, building on a substantial and growing body of evidence demonstrating rapid and potentially durable effects in patients with treatment-resistant symptoms. Autism Spectrum Disorder — Rose Hill is advancing preclinical research into psilocybin's potential in autism spectrum disorder, a condition with limited pharmacological treatment options and significant unmet patient need.

— Rose Hill is advancing preclinical research into psilocybin's potential in autism spectrum disorder, a condition with limited pharmacological treatment options and significant unmet patient need. PTSD — Preclinical work is underway to evaluate psilocybin's mechanism of action and therapeutic potential in post-traumatic stress disorder, an indication that has attracted growing regulatory and scientific attention.

The Company's proprietary formulation and manufacturing capabilities — including novel lipid-based delivery systems designed to enhance bioavailability and support precision dosing — underpin its ability to produce pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin consistently across programs.

"Jama's transition into the CEO role reflects both the confidence we have in her leadership and the evolution of Rose Hill as a company," said Domenic Suppa, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Rose Hill Life Sciences. "She has been instrumental in sharpening our strategy and positioning our clinical programs for rigorous scientific advancement. Under her leadership, Rose Hill will continue to set the standard for responsible, evidence-based development in psychedelic medicine."

Pitman holds academic and professional credentials spanning regulatory affairs, drug development operations and corporate strategy. Her appointment follows a deep period of engagement with the Rose Hill scientific team, working alongside clinical development advisor Dr. Burton J. Tabaac, MD, FAHA — an Associate Professor and Section Chief of Neurology at the University of Nevada's Reno School of Medicine and a graduate of the cerebrovascular neurology fellowship program at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine — and psychedelic researcher and clinician Dr. Rotem Petranker, PhD, Director of the Canadian Centre for Psychedelic Science and Co-founder of the Psychedelic Studies Research Program at the University of Toronto.

"I have spent my career in environments where rigor and urgency must coexist," said Pitman. "The science underlying psychedelic-assisted therapeutics is advancing rapidly, and with it, the expectations of regulators, investors, and the patient communities we are working to serve. Rose Hill has the scientific foundation, the partnerships, and the operational infrastructure to be a defining company in this space. I am proud to lead it."

About Rose Hill Life Sciences

Rose Hill Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing psilocybin-based therapeutics for neurological and psychiatric conditions. The Company maintains active research collaborations across four clinical programs targeting stroke recovery, depression, autism spectrum disorder, and PTSD. Rose Hill's vertically integrated operations — spanning cultivation and extraction in Jamaica, formulation and manufacturing, and clinical development partnerships across the United States and Canada — support pharmaceutical-grade quality, supply chain control, and scientific rigor from source to patient. As the world's inaugural legal exporter of psilocybin, Rose Hill is committed to advancing evidence-based treatments and setting new standards for safety, efficacy, and responsible development in psychedelic medicine. For more information, visit rosehill.life . Rose Hill Life Sciences is wholly owned by Rose Hill Health Holdings LLC.

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