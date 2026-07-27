Glass Launches Award-Winning Master Catalog, Bringing AI to One of Government Procurement's Biggest Blind Spots





SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass , the Silicon Valley GovTech company transforming how governments buy and pay, announced today the Award-Winning Glass Master Catalog, an AI-powered procurement catalog developed in partnership with Puerto Rico's Administración de Servicios Generales (ASG) .

Every government purchase creates procurement data that becomes part of the government's financial record. Governments rely on that data to understand how public money was spent, measure whether investments achieved their intended purpose, and inform future budgets. When procurement data is inconsistent or incorrectly classified, governments risk making decisions based on an incomplete — or inaccurate — picture of how public funds were actually used.

The Glass Master Catalog solves that problem by creating a trusted catalog of everything a government buys. Every product receives a permanent identity and standardized classification, ensuring procurement data accurately reflects what governments actually purchased. By analyzing historical purchasing records, eliminating duplicate products, and automatically classifying every item, Master Catalog helps agencies strengthen budgeting, improve procurement oversight, and make more informed public spending decisions.

Instead of thousands of inconsistent purchase records, governments gain a single, trusted source of truth for everything they buy.

A Shared Language for Public Procurement

For years, Puerto Rico's government purchased millions of dollars in goods and services across 105 government agencies without a shared item catalog. The same product could appear under dozens of different names depending on who purchased it, making it difficult to compare prices, analyze spending, monitor contracts, or understand procurement activity across government.

The challenge wasn't that governments lacked procurement data — it was that the data lacked structure. Without a shared language for describing what governments buy, procurement data became difficult to compare, analyze, and trust, making it harder to understand whether public funds were spent as intended or whether investments achieved their intended outcomes.

The AI Behind the Master Catalog: Built to Learn, Built to Last

Glass Master Catalog runs on two complementary AI systems working in concert.

Building Puerto Rico's living procurement catalog started with nearly 300,000 purchase order records, a sprawling, inconsistent dataset typical of government procurement. Deduplication algorithms swept through first, identifying and collapsing redundant entries. From there, AI agents took over, normalizing the underlying data, standardizing inconsistent product descriptions, and enriching every item with complete, accurate product and service information. A second layer of AI agents then classified each item against NIGP codes, transforming the raw dataset into 110,318 validated catalog entries, with an average classification confidence of 99.20%.

The results speak for themselves: a task that traditionally demanded roughly ten minutes of manual review per item now takes less than a minute, often just a few seconds. That's a 91.7% reduction in processing time, at an average cost of approximately $0.002 per classification, a fraction of the cost of the equivalent hours of human review.

But the real breakthrough is what happens next. A second AI system stands guard over the catalog, working continuously and invisibly in the background. Buyers never see it, and their workflows never change. Agencies keep purchasing exactly as they always have. Behind the scenes, as each new purchase order flows into the government's existing ERP environment, an AI agent instantly recognizes the item being bought, matches it to the catalog, and saves it to the purchase history with the correct classification already applied, no clicks, no manual coding, no delay. If the item is genuinely new to the system, the agent creates a new catalog identity on the spot.

All of it happens without human intervention. The result is a procurement catalog that doesn't just get built once, it stays alive, growing more accurate every single day, while agencies keep using the systems and workflows they already know.

"Our goal was never simply to "use AI" — it was to design an intelligent system that works invisibly in the background, reduces manual effort, and preserves the workflows buyers already know.

Every new purchase order now strengthens a living Master Catalog, giving government leaders a more granular and reliable understanding of how public funds are spent.

What makes this approach powerful is that it's not specific to one agency's systems. Any government with fragmented procurement data can apply the same model — standardize the catalog, let AI reconcile and classify it, keep it improving with every transaction.

Seeing this become lasting infrastructure that helps government spend better and serve its communities more effectively has been incredibly rewarding."

— Anthony Rivas, Chief Revenue Officer, Glass

More Than a Data Cleanup

Working alongside ASG Puerto Rico, Glass built something designed to last: a living procurement intelligence ecosystem.

This isn't a one-time cleanup project. It's infrastructure. Every product now carries a permanent identity, standardized information, and a consistent classification, a foundation that holds steady no matter how procurement data grows or changes hands over time.

The real significance goes beyond tidier records. Puerto Rico now has a reliable, ongoing view into what government actually buys, how public funds move through the system, and whether spending patterns reflect the priorities agencies set out to serve. For a government, that's not a technical upgrade. It's accountability, built directly into the way procurement works.

Glass Master Catalog’s Impact

299,998 raw purchase order records processed

raw purchase order records processed 110,318 validated, uniquely classified items

validated, uniquely classified items 99.20% average AI classification confidence

average AI classification confidence 91.7% faster than manual classification

faster than manual classification $0.002 cost per item classified

cost per item classified 105 government agencies served

government agencies served 618 NIGP categories and 7,783 subcategories mapped

NIGP categories and subcategories mapped Zero disruption to agency workflows

disruption to agency workflows 48 seconds to classify each procurement item

to classify each procurement item 10 minutes saved in manual classification and item curation per item

Award-Winning Innovation

The Glass Master Catalog earned the inaugural Smartest AI Buy Award at the Center for Civic Futures ' AI in Action Awards and was presented at the 2026 State AI Officer Summit in Atlanta, recognizing an innovative application of AI that improves procurement data quality while strengthening budgeting, procurement oversight, and public financial management.

A Blueprint Beyond Puerto Rico

Governments around the world face the same challenge: procurement systems capture transactions but rarely create a trusted, standardized understanding of what governments actually buy.

The architecture developed by Glass and ASG Puerto Rico offers a blueprint for a different approach — one that cleans procurement data once, protects it continuously, and improves it over time. By creating a living procurement catalog, governments gain a stronger foundation for budgeting, procurement oversight, and public financial management.

With more than $16 trillion spent through public procurement globally each year, trusted procurement data is no longer simply an operational challenge — it's a financial imperative.

Together with G-Commerce and Glass Pay, Glass Master Catalog extends Glass's AI ecosystem beyond buying and payments to the procurement data that underpins every public procurement decision.

"With this project, we are placing a microscope over Puerto Rico’s government purchases, transforming fragmented transactions into clear, reliable, and actionable data. This gives us a granular view of what agencies are buying, how public funds are being used, and where opportunities exist to improve planning, oversight, and value for our people. More than a technology project, this is a foundation for smarter, more transparent, and data-driven government."

— James Olmeda, Chief Information Officer, ASG Puerto Rico

Media Contact —

Caitlin Danielson, Communications

caitlin.danielson@commerce.glass

https://next.gcommerce.glass/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7396e748-088f-4178-bc04-2acea723b35a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/012c6662-6a86-4868-95ec-8be681351f93

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8b33848-9449-4d38-9b4d-c94c4c2b71f1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca2a2aa4-e92f-439e-9afb-a7fbf6cf0b44