Michelin: Rapport financier semestriel 2026

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Clermont-Ferrand, July 27, 2026 COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN Availability of the half-year financial...Read More
Clermont-Ferrand – July 27, 2026 COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN In the first half of 2026, Michelin reported an increase in segment operating income at constant scope and exchange...Read More