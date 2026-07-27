IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 30 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Weekly report on share repurchases from 20th July to 24th July 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identify code of the Issuer
|Transaction day
|Identify code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|2 006
|160,4222
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|1 504
|159,8955
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 500
|161,4505
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|6 602
|157,7301
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|149
|156,8597
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|169
|156,8911
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|13 930
|159.2669
Attachment