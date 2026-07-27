IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 30 - 2026

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases from 20th July to 24th July 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerTransaction dayIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/07/2026FR00102591502 006160,4222XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/07/2026FR00102591501 504159,8955XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/07/2026FR00102591503 500161,4505XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/07/2026FR00102591506 602157,7301XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/07/2026FR0010259150 149156,8597CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/07/2026FR0010259150 169156,8911AQEU
   TOTAL13 930159.2669 

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Attachments

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 30_2026
GlobeNewswire

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