DP World Expands Specialized Logistics Capabilities for Medical Devices in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has achieved ISO 13485 certification for its logistics operations in the Dominican Republic, strengthening its ability to support medical device manufacturers with specialized, compliant supply chain solutions.

ISO 13485 is the internationally recognized quality management standard for organizations involved in the medical device supply chain. The certification validates DP World's processes for quality management, traceability, risk management and regulatory compliance, providing customers with confidence that sensitive healthcare products are handled to the highest international standards.

The certification enhances DP World's integrated logistics platform in the Dominican Republic, complementing its port and Economic Zone operations to provide medical device manufacturers with end-to-end supply chain solutions through a single provider. Customers will now benefit from certified logistics services alongside integrated port, economic zone and value-added logistics capabilities designed to support highly regulated industries.

The Dominican Republic has established itself as one of the Americas' leading medical device manufacturing hubs, home to more than 40 manufacturers employing over 35,000 people. Medical devices account for approximately 31% of the country's Free Zone exports, generating US$2.6 billion in exports in 2023.

In 2025, DP World signed a landmark agreement with the Dominican government to expand its Economic Zone adjacent to the Port of Caucedo. The project will increase terminal handling capacity while developing an additional 225 hectares of integrated logistics and industrial infrastructure to support continued growth in advanced manufacturing and trade.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said: “Manufacturers in highly regulated industries need logistics partners that can meet the highest global standards for quality, compliance and operational reliability. Achieving ISO 13485 strengthens our ability to support medical device manufacturers with integrated supply chain solutions while reinforcing the Dominican Republic's position as a preferred destination for advanced manufacturing and regional distribution.”

The certification supports the country's continued growth as a destination for foreign investment. According to the Dominican Association of Foreign Investment Companies (ASIEX), 93% of foreign-owned businesses operating in the Dominican Republic plan to maintain or increase their investments, citing the country's logistics infrastructure, international connectivity and market access among its key competitive advantages.

DP World's integrated logistics network connects the Dominican Republic with 22 international trade destinations and supports approximately US$13.3 billion in annual trade in annual trade, according to an independent Oxford Economics study. Together with the company's port, logistics and Economic Zone infrastructure, the expanded certification further strengthens the country's ability to attract investment in medical devices, advanced manufacturing and other high-value industries.

As manufacturers continue to regionalize supply chains, DP World is investing in the specialized capabilities needed to support complex, regulated industries while delivering resilient, integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions across the Americas.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.