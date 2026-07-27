Service Coordination, Inc. Names Amy Floria as Chief Financial Officer

Frederick, Maryland, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI), a leader in case management for people with disabilities and complex medical conditions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Floria as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Floria brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in finance, healthcare operations, quality, and strategic transformation. Throughout her career, she has partnered with executive leadership teams and boards to strengthen financial performance, improve operations, lead complex organizational initiatives, and build high-performing teams.

As Chief Financial Officer, Floria will help guide SCI’s financial strategy, including budgeting, forecasting, long-term planning, and operational decision-making. In close partnership with executive leadership and the Board of Directors, she will support SCI’s continued focus on financial stability, responsible stewardship, and sustainable, mission-driven service delivery.

“At a time when strong financial stewardship and partnership with the state are more important than ever, Amy Floria brings valuable experience to SCI’s leadership team,” said John Dumas, President and CEO of SCI. “Her insights will help support sound governance, long-term sustainability, and SCI’s continued focus on serving people of all abilities with excellence.”

Before joining SCI, Floria served in executive leadership roles with Beacon Health System, where she led work in quality, risk management, patient safety, regulatory compliance, value-based strategy, business intelligence, and payer partnerships. Prior to that, she spent nearly 20 years with Goshen Health, ultimately serving as Chief Financial Officer. In that role, she led improvements in financial performance, revenue cycle operations, strategic planning, capital stewardship, and reimbursement initiatives.

“SCI’s mission, values, and commitment to service immediately resonated with me,” said Amy Floria. “I look forward to partnering with the team to support the organization’s long-term sustainability and its work helping people of all abilities live meaningful, connected lives.”

Floria holds a Master of Science in Health Sciences from The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business, and both a Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Manchester University. She is also a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Indiana.

This appointment reflects SCI’s ongoing commitment to strong leadership, transparent stewardship, and operational discipline as the organization continues advancing its mission of supporting people with disabilities, older adults, individuals who rely on long-term support services, and families across Maryland.

For more information about Service Coordination, Inc., visit https://www.servicecoord.org/.

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About Service Coordination Inc.

Service Coordination Inc. (SCI) is Maryland’s leading provider of case management services, dedicated to empowering people of all ages with disabilities to live full, independent lives. Serving more than 16,000 individuals, SCI connects people and families to the resources they need to thrive by championing choice, connections, and strengthening communities. Through person-centered planning, compassionate advocacy, and collaborative partnerships, SCI helps individuals navigate complex systems to access vital supports. Learn more at www.servicecoord.org and follow SCI on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

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