LEO Technologies Launches Verus Voice AI, Giving Corrections Agencies a Defensible Way to Stop Personal Identification Number (PIN) Abuse in Real Time

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, LEO Technologies, launched Verus Voice AI, a new product within its Verus AI platform that converts inmate voice communications into actionable intelligence to detect inmates engaging in Personal Identification Number (PIN) fraud, prevent abuse, and improve facilities’ situational awareness in real time.

Verus Voice AI uses cutting edge agentic AI technology to compile advanced voice biometrics and quickly recognize PIN abuse, identity fraud and unauthorized communications across large volumes of inmate call data. Verus Voice AI includes built-in safeguards to ensure findings are reviewed by qualified personnel before action is taken, surfacing alerts to investigators and facility staff as events occur and preserving human oversight and accountability throughout the system.

“Personal identification codes and phones can be shared, coerced, or swapped amongst inmates, but a voice can't be,” said Tim Anderson, SVP, Product Technology Officer at LEO Technologies. “Our agentic AI continuously builds and monitors identities across every call, so we're not relying on someone at a keyboard trying to catch exceptions across hundreds of calls a day.”

Verus Voice AI is built to identify PIN abuse by analyzing the voice on the call rather than the PIN used to place it. Monitored communications are a critical, but historically underutilized source of operational intelligence. A potential PIN violation surfaced by Verus Voice AI can be immediately cross-referenced against an individual's full history within the facility, using the broader Verus AI platform, giving staff complete context before they act.

“PIN abuse has been one of the hardest problems to solve in corrections, and for years, the tools to stop it have been too expensive and too unreliable to keep up with the demands of a busy facility,” said Steven Harpe, Chief Product and Technology Officer at LEO Technologies. “Verus Voice AI changes that. Built on our proprietary LLM system, it identifies these violations immediately and gives correction officers the tools they need to act.”

Verus Voice AI is available now to new and existing LEO Technologies customers. Agencies interested in a demonstration can request one at leotechnologies.com.

About LEO Technologies

LEO Technologies provides real-time, actionable safety insights for public, personnel, and correctional facilities. Its core platform, Verus AI, is a unified operating system purpose-built for corrections, bringing together communications analysis, video intelligence, voice biometrics, and unified operational data into a single eco system, all driven by a proprietary and custom-built AI system. The Verus AI platform includes Verus Vision AI, Verus Voice AI, and Verus ION, giving corrections agencies the tools to solve problems, automate operations, and keep staff and the public safer. For more information, visit leotechnologies.com



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