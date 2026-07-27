ISP Global Capital Sets $10 Price Target for Fort Technology (NASDAQ: FRTT) Driven by Data Center Expansion





NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISP Global Capital today announced that it has established an internal $10 price objective for Fort Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTT) following the company's recently announced Letter of Intent (LOI) with Logia USA to develop clean fuel and energy security solutions for artificial intelligence and hyperscale data centers.

The agreement represents a significant step in Fort Technology’s strategy to position itself as a provider of clean energy infrastructure supporting the rapidly expanding data center market. The company has announced plans to invest up to $7 million in advanced clean fuel technologies designed to improve energy reliability and resiliency for AI-driven computing facilities.

Industry analysts estimate that leading hyperscale technology companies are expected to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in data center infrastructure over the coming years as artificial intelligence adoption accelerates worldwide. ISP Global Capital believes this expansion is creating substantial demand for reliable, scalable, and sustainable energy solutions.

Since commencing trading in June, Fort Technology shares have experienced notable volatility, trading from approximately $1-$2 per share to highs between approximately $4 and $6 per share as investors evaluate the company’s strategic transformation.

Fort Technology’s expansion into clean fuel and energy security for data centers reflects a broader trend of companies repositioning to participate in the rapidly growing AI ecosystem. As demand for computing power continues to increase, infrastructure providers supporting energy generation, storage, and delivery are expected to play an increasingly important role in enabling next-generation AI deployments.

Following its review of Fort Technology’s business strategy, management team, ownership structure, and strategic relationships, ISP Global Capital believes the company’s partnerships with Nexera Technologies and Logia USA provide meaningful exposure to multiple segments of the expanding AI infrastructure market.

“Our investment thesis centers on execution,” Taylor Owenby - Managing Partner at ISP Global Capital said. “If Fort Technology successfully executes its strategy, commercializes its clean fuel initiatives, and capitalizes on growing demand for energy security across hyperscale data centers, we believe the company has the opportunity to exceed current market expectations.”

Based on its internal analysis, ISP Global Capital has established a near-term internal price objective of $10 per share for Fort Technology Inc. The firm noted that the target reflects its opinion regarding the company’s potential execution of its long-term strategy and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance.

About Fort Technology Inc.

Fort Technology Inc. is pursuing strategic opportunities within the clean energy and AI infrastructure sectors, with a focus on providing innovative energy security and clean fuel solutions for next-generation data centers supporting artificial intelligence workloads.

About ISP Global Capital

ISP Global Capital is an independent investment firm focused on identifying opportunities in emerging technologies, infrastructure, energy, and artificial intelligence markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated investments, strategic partnerships, future business opportunities, commercialization efforts, market growth, and potential stock price performance. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The $10 price objective reflects the opinion of ISP Global Capital based on its internal analysis and should not be construed as investment advice or a prediction of future stock performance. Investors should conduct their own independent research and consult qualified financial advisors before making investment decisions.

Contact

Taylor Owenby

ISP Global Capital

create@imperialsavage.com