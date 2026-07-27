Environics Analytics Appoints Cenker Ozhelvaci as Head of Sales

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) today announced the appointment of Cenker Ozhelvaci as Head of Sales for its core direct sales teams. In this role, Cenker will lead EA’s sales strategy, strengthen client relationships and support continued growth across the company’s core markets.

Cenker brings extensive leadership experience across data, analytics, technology, digital transformation, financial services, telecommunications and enterprise software solutions. He has led sales organizations ranging from regional businesses to global teams operating in more than 50 countries.

Most recently, Cenker served as Managing Director at Provenir, where he led business growth across Canada's financial services sector. He worked with banks, credit unions, fintechs and insurers to deliver data-driven solutions. Before that, he was Head of Sales at Amazon Canada, where he built and led a sales organization focused on accelerating growth within the Amazon Marketplace.

Cenker holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and an Executive MBA from Middle East Technical University. He also completed executive strategy studies at The Wharton School.

“We are pleased to welcome Cenker to Environics Analytics,” said Jan Kestle, President of Environics Analytics. “His experience leading sales will help us deepen client relationships, support our teams and continue delivering strong value to organizations across Canada.”

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing, information and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in developing and using best-in-class data, analytics expertise and purpose-built software (including our software-as-a-service platform, ENVISION) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising and fundraising strategies, government services planning and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is also the exclusive provider of LiveRamp technology and services in Canada, helping organizations with a variety of data collaboration and outcome measurement use cases. Environics Analytics is ISO 31700 Privacy-By-Design certified and is an affiliate of Bell Canada.

Contact: Andrea Longman

SVP of Marketing, Environics Analytics

Andrea.Longman@environicsanalytics.com

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