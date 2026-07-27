Psalion Closes Its Largest Fund Yet to Back the Next Wave of Blockchain Adoption

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psalion today announced the launch of its third and largest venture fund to date — a USD 50 million vehicle aimed at the next wave of blockchain adoption. The fund is structured as a Singapore-domiciled Variable Capital Company (VCC), managed by Conduit Asset Management Pte. Ltd. (CAM), which is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The new fund aims to potentially back founders bringing blockchain into the real economy across infrastructure, middleware, trade finance, real-world assets (RWA), stablecoins, and decentralised finance (DeFi), focusing on pre-seed and seed stage companies, with an eye on consumer applications where web3 rails are quietly reshaping how people own, trade, and interact with assets.

“Crypto was the thesis. The traditional financial system was the antithesis. What we’re investing in is the synthesis — where web2 businesses run on web3 rails,” said Tim Enneking, Managing Partner of Psalion.

Psalion’s previous two funds both launched in down markets — and the firm has no intention of changing that habit.

“Some of the best opportunities arise in down markets. Valuations are more reasonable, founders are more focused, and the builders who show up are in it for the long term,” Enneking added.

About Psalion

Psalion is a global digital asset investment manager focused on early-stage venture capital, yield strategies, and digital asset lending. Led by pioneers of the digital asset industry with decades of experience across traditional finance, asset management, and blockchain markets, Psalion serves institutions, family offices, corporate treasuries, allocators, and sophisticated investors seeking risk-aware access to digital asset opportunities.

Contact : notices@conduit.group

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell securities, an offer to invest, investment advice, tax advice or legal advice. The fund is available to accredited and institutional investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Act 2001, as may be amended from time to time) only, subject to applicable laws and regulations. The fund is not authorised or recognised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and is offered only pursuant to the exemptions available under the Securities and Futures Act 2001, as may be amended from time to time. MAS assumes no responsibility for reviewing, verifying and approving the contents of this release along with any other associated documents. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should consult their own legal, tax and financial advisers before entering into any investment arrangement. The contents of this release may not be reproduced or referenced, either in part or in full, without the prior written permission of CAM.