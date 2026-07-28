TGS Awarded OBN Contract

OSLO, Norway (28 July 2026) – TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of an OBN contract in the AMME region. A deep-water crew is scheduled to mobilize in Q4, and the project has a duration of approximately 100 days.



Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to secure this OBN contract, which extends into 2027. This award from a repeat customer highlights the strength of our integrated business model and broad presence across all segments of the geophysical market. The client values our OBN technology and in combination with our proven track record of successful project execution and timely delivery, is confident in our ability to provide high-quality actionable data and insights that support production optimization.”

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.