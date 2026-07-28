Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – third tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 22 July 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 23 July to no later than 26 October 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 22 July 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/678529

From 23 July to 24 July 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 220,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 391.4877 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 23 July OSE 100,000 394.8606 39,486,060.00 CEUX TQEX 24 July OSE 120,000 388.6770 46,641,240.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 220,000 391.4877 86,127,300.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE CEUX TQEX Total Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 220,000 391.4877 86,127,300.00 CEUX TQEX Total 220,000 391.4877 86,127,300.00





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 14,475,775 own shares, corresponding to 0.61% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 3,754,975 own shares, corresponding to 0.16% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

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