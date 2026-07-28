Regarding audited financial statements for the year 2025 of Vytis Reno Loans 2025-1 DAC

Vytis Reno Loans 2025-1 DAC (the Issuer) hereby informs that its audited financial statements for the financial year 2025, which under the securitisation transaction documents were required to be published by 30 June 2026, have not yet been finalised. The issuer is not subject to the statutory obligation to publish audited financial statements in the Central Database of Regulated Information (CRIB), as the par value of each bond exceeds EUR 100,000. The obligation to publish audited financial statements arises from the securitization transaction documents, the Terms and Conditions of the notes.

The previously appointed auditor was unable to continue the audit due to a technical and regulatory restriction. As the Issuer’s notes (ISIN LT0000136418) are admitted to trading on the regulated market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius AB, the Issuer is classified as a public interest entity. The auditor’s inability to continue the audit is not related to the Issuer’s financial position, operations or accounting records. The Issuer further confirms that its financial position has not deteriorated and that the securitisation transaction is operating as intended, with other obligations of the Issuer being performed in a timely and proper manner.

The Issuer hereby announces that Mazars has been selected as the new audit firm. Mazars is currently carrying out its client acceptance and onboarding procedures in respect of the Issuer. The audited financial statements for the year 2025 are expected to be completed and published by 15 November 2026.

The Issuer also informs that it will shortly submit a request to the Note Trustee, acting on behalf of the noteholders, for a waiver in respect of the consequences arising from the delayed delivery of the audited financial statements.

The Issuer will provide a further announcement regarding any material developments.

Contact person for further information:

Maria Dawnson

Director

maria.dawson1@tmf-group.com