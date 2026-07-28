Strategy Consulting Market Projected to Reach $194.56 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Strategy Consulting Market was valued at USD 81.51 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 194.56 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.09%.

The global strategy consulting market is experiencing steady growth owing to the rising requirement for expert advice by firms to handle issues related to digitalization, restructuring, sustainability, and competition. The fast pace at which technology is changing and the huge investments by businesses in technologies such as AI and analytics has further fueled the growth of this market.





Download PDF Sample of Strategy Consulting Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8549

Rising Business Transformation, Digital Strategy, and AI-Powered Advisory Services Continue Driving Global Market Growth

The increasing requirement of business transformation, efficiency, and strategic planning keeps on changing the shape of the Strategy Consulting Market worldwide. The organizations are becoming more collaborative with the consulting agencies in order to deal with the disruption of the digital era and to enhance their business models and long-term growth. The increase in spending on AI, analytics, cloud computing, automation, and digital transformation is helping the consultants to deliver better business results.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type

The Corporate Strategy segment had a strong position in the global strategy consulting market in 2025, contributing about 33% to the total market revenue. The segment's dominance is fueled by rising business transformation needs, portfolio management, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations, and long-term growth strategy among enterprises. The Digital Strategy segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rising investment in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, automation, analytics, digital business operations model, and enterprise modernization.

By Industry Vertical

The BFSI segment had the largest market share of around 24% in 2025 due to increasing demand for compliance, digital banking, business process optimization, enhanced customer experience, and fintech strategy. The Technology & IT segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period because of growing investments in AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, software platforms, digital innovation, and optimized product portfolios.

By Engagement Type

The Advisory segment constituted about 49% share of the strategy consulting market in 2025 as there was increasing demand from enterprises for consultancy in the areas of strategic planning at the executive level, business transformation, reorganization, market entry strategy, and risk assessment. The Implementation segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace until 2035 owing to the increasing need from enterprises for consultants who can implement digital transformation projects, technology implementation, and operational improvement initiatives.

By Organization Size

The Large Enterprises segment accounted for about 72% market share in 2025 on account of their large spending on mergers and acquisitions, digitization, sustainability, operations, and internationalization. It is estimated that the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment will record the fastest growth in the forecast period, driven by the growing availability of cloud consulting, entrepreneurship, digitalization, and awareness about the benefits of consulting services.

If You Need Any Customization on Strategy Consulting Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8549

Regional Insights:

The North American region holds the largest share in the global strategy consulting market in 2025, owing to significant spending from companies towards digital transformation, business evolution, adoption of artificial intelligence, and home to the world’s top consulting firms. The demand for boardroom consultancy, restructuring, and innovation remains high, further establishing the market dominance of the region.

The U.S. strategy consulting market was valued at approximately USD 25.33 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach approximately USD 54.39 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.86%. Strong demand across financial services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing industries continues driving consulting engagements focused on digital transformation, sustainability, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced analytics.

Europe strategy consulting market was valued at approximately USD 23.64 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach approximately USD 53.42 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.50%. Europe continues to represent a significant regional market, supported by increasing corporate transformation initiatives, expanding ESG consulting requirements, and complex regulatory environments across major economies.

The fastest growth rate regionally will be witnessed by Asia Pacific during the forecast period on the back of increasing business transformation, digitalization of enterprises, building of digital infrastructure in public sector, and increasing investments in business strategies that use AI. China has continued to be the largest player within the region due to enterprise modernization and initiatives of transformation led by the government, whereas India is seen as one of the fastest growing consulting markets.

Key Players:

McKinsey & Company

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Bain & Company

Deloitte Consulting LLP

Accenture Strategy & Consulting

EY-Parthenon

KPMG Advisory

Oliver Wyman

L.E.K. Consulting

Roland Berger

Kearney

Strategy& (PwC)

Monitor Deloitte

AlixPartners

Booz Allen Hamilton

Protiviti

Frost & Sullivan

Zinnov

A.T. Kearney

Arthur D. Little

Recent Developments:

July 2025: Accenture agreed to acquire Maryville Consulting Group, a U.S.-based technology consultancy specializing in product-driven growth strategy and digital operations, strengthening its digital transformation and technology business management capabilities.

July 2025: Deloitte Consulting expanded its global consulting capabilities by acquiring a boutique digital transformation consulting firm, enhancing its expertise across enterprise modernization, digital strategy, and business transformation services.

Buy Full Research Report on Strategy Consulting Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8549

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Digital Transformation & Enterprise Strategy Analysis – Evaluates corporate strategy development, digital transformation consulting, AI-enabled business models, cloud adoption strategies, enterprise modernization initiatives, operational excellence frameworks, and next-generation consulting methodologies.

– Evaluates corporate strategy development, digital transformation consulting, AI-enabled business models, cloud adoption strategies, enterprise modernization initiatives, operational excellence frameworks, and next-generation consulting methodologies. Business Transformation, M & A & Corporate Growth Benchmarking – Examines global trends across mergers & acquisitions, organizational restructuring, market expansion strategies, portfolio optimization, corporate governance, business resilience, and enterprise growth initiatives driving worldwide consulting demand.

– Examines global trends across mergers & acquisitions, organizational restructuring, market expansion strategies, portfolio optimization, corporate governance, business resilience, and enterprise growth initiatives driving worldwide consulting demand. AI-Driven Analytics & Data-Based Decision-Making Insights – Assesses artificial intelligence adoption, predictive analytics, business intelligence platforms, automation strategies, digital operating models, performance optimization, and technology-enabled strategic consulting solutions.

– Assesses artificial intelligence adoption, predictive analytics, business intelligence platforms, automation strategies, digital operating models, performance optimization, and technology-enabled strategic consulting solutions. Global Industry Vertical & Enterprise Consulting Landscape – Provides insights into consulting adoption across BFSI, technology & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government, energy, and telecommunications sectors while evaluating enterprise modernization and innovation strategies.

– Provides insights into consulting adoption across BFSI, technology & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government, energy, and telecommunications sectors while evaluating enterprise modernization and innovation strategies. ESG, Regulatory Compliance & Sustainability Consulting Tracker – Analyzes environmental, social, and governance initiatives, sustainability transformation programs, regulatory compliance frameworks, risk management strategies, corporate governance practices, and evolving global policy trends influencing consulting demand.

– Analyzes environmental, social, and governance initiatives, sustainability transformation programs, regulatory compliance frameworks, risk management strategies, corporate governance practices, and evolving global policy trends influencing consulting demand. Next-Generation Strategy Consulting Market Outlook – Explores future opportunities across AI-powered consulting platforms, digital advisory ecosystems, intelligent automation, cloud-native business transformation, advanced analytics, sustainability consulting, and emerging enterprise innovation strategies.

Read Other Related Reports:

Strategic Consulting Services Market Size Report by 2032

AI Consulting Services Market Size Report by 2035

Business Management Consulting Service Market Size Report by 2035

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size Report by 2035

Energy Consulting Market Size Report by 2035

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.