Beyond Demographics: Resonate Launches Signature Segmentation, Revealing What Separates Unique Customer Groups and What Drives Them to Act 

RESTON, Va., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate, the leader in predictive consumer intelligence , today announced the launch of Signature Segmentation, a managed audience-intelligence offering that turns a brand or marketer’s own first-party data into a set of named, activation-ready audience groups grounded in motivation, not just demographics, past transactions, or prefabricated audiences your data must fit into.

Most brands can describe only what their customers have bought, clicked, or opened. Few can explain why they took an action. Signature Segmentation answers that question by organizing those customers into specific groups based on what drives them to act. Resonate enriches a client’s file from thousands of attributes that capture motivations, values, and intent.

Signature Segmentation then identifies four to eight distinct groups unique to that audience, based on the most recent understanding of what they have in common. Every segment is custom-built from the client’s own matched file, not a generic template or typology. The result is a client-ready report with named archetypes and a labeled data file, activation-ready across any platform or channel.

“Most brands think they know their customers, but what they typically understand is transaction history, a record of what someone did, not what they’ll do next,” says Resonate CEO Bryan Gernert. “The bigger issue is that many brands treat customers as one monolithic audience, when in reality distinct groups exist, each responding to different things. Resonate’s Signature Segmentation identifies those groups and what drives each one, so brands can move beyond one-size-fits-all messaging and reach individuals with what actually moves them to act, engage, or buy.”

From Planning to Performance, Strategy to Activation: Segmentation Built for Action

For brand marketers, Signature Segmentation gives creative, media, and CRM teams a shared understanding of what drives each customer group, replacing the guesswork that comes from teams working off different definitions of the same audience.

Segmentation frameworks typically live inside a single team or go stale within months of delivery, so they lose their value before they can drive outcomes. Resonate built Signature Segmentation to be a shared resource across silos, designed to activate. Resonate also provides a drift analysis to identify when to rebuild segmentation so that it’s always fresh. The same named archetypes travel from annual planning through creative briefing, media buying, and CRM personalization, so every function is working from a consistent, up-to-date view of the customer.

Brands that have applied this approach have seen measurable results; one enterprise bank achieved 43% lower data costs and reached insights 130% faster moving from demographic cohorts to motivation-based segmentation. Another direct mail provider grew sales from existing customers by 15% through segmenting with values instead of demographics alone.

Signature Segmentation is available now as a data subscription.

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is the leader in predictive consumer intelligence. For 18 years, Resonate has been on the forefront of AI and data science, recognizing early on that the industry's problem was never "more data," but the critical inability to capture the unobservable 'why' behind consumer decisions. Our proprietary data infrastructure is purpose-built to decode human motivations at scale, enabling brands to move beyond simple observation. Resonate transforms this deep understanding into predictable action, giving our customers the definitive understanding needed to confidently find their next best voters and donors, maximize growth, and drive measurable loyalty across every stage of the funnel.

Press Contact:

Pr@resonate.com