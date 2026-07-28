ThermoWorks Names Mad Scientist BBQ Founder Jeremy Yoder as Culinary Editor

American Fork, Utah, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThermoWorks, the global leader in precision temperature tools, today announced that Jeremy Yoder, founder and host of Mad Scientist BBQ, has joined the company as Culinary Editor.

Known for combining the traditions of barbecue with a rigorous understanding of food science, Yoder has built one of the most trusted educational voices in live-fire cooking. As Culinary Editor, he will help ThermoWorks develop original culinary content, educational resources, recipes, product testing, and practical guidance designed to help cooks understand not only what works, but why it works.

The addition of Yoder represents a strategic investment in ThermoWorks’ growing role as a culinary authority. For decades, the company has built instruments that give cooks precise, reliable information. Yoder will help translate that information into deeper culinary understanding and better results.

Where Precision Meets the Science of Cooking

At its core, cooking is the controlled application of heat to ingredients. Heat transforms proteins, renders fat, evaporates moisture, breaks down connective tissue, drives browning, and changes the structure and flavor of food.

Understanding those transformations allows cooks to make better decisions. It replaces guesswork with knowledge and helps produce results that can be repeated.

That philosophy has shaped both ThermoWorks and Mad Scientist BBQ.

“Jeremy has a rare ability to take complex culinary science and make it practical, compelling, and useful,” said Randy Owen, Founder and CEO of ThermoWorks. “He does not simply tell people how to cook something. He helps them understand what heat is doing to the food and how that knowledge can improve the final result. That approach is perfectly aligned with ThermoWorks, where precision has always been the foundation of better cooking.”

A New Chapter for Culinary Education at ThermoWorks

Yoder launched Mad Scientist BBQ to explore barbecue through experimentation, observation, and science. His work examines the variables that shape live-fire cooking, including temperature, airflow, fuel, moisture, rendering, smoke, and time.

Rather than relying solely on tradition or conventional wisdom, Yoder tests techniques, explains the principles behind them, and gives cooks the knowledge to adapt those lessons in their own kitchens and backyards.

“ThermoWorks has always stood for something I believe deeply: better information leads to better cooking,” said Yoder. “Temperature is one of the most important variables in barbecue, but the real value comes from understanding what that temperature means and what is happening inside the food. I’m excited to join a team that cares as much about the science behind cooking as it does about building the tools cooks use to master it.”

As Culinary Editor, Yoder will collaborate with ThermoWorks’ culinary, product, creative, and marketing teams. His work will include:

Developing original content and cooking guides

Explaining the science behind temperature, heat, and food transformation

Testing cooking techniques, equipment, and culinary claims

Creating educational video and editorial content

Supporting product development through real-world culinary testing

Helping cooks apply precision across barbecue, grilling, roasting, baking, and everyday cooking





In his first ThermoWorks article, Jeremy Yoder breaks down the science of juicy chicken—and shows why accurate temperature, not guesswork, is the key to better cooking. Read Jeremy's first ThermoWorks blog

A Shared Pursuit of Better Cooking

Yoder will continue bringing the curiosity and analytical approach that have defined Mad Scientist BBQ while helping ThermoWorks build a broader educational platform around the science of cooking.

Together, ThermoWorks and Yoder will explore one of the most fundamental questions in the kitchen: What happens when heat meets food?

The answers will help cooks move beyond recipes, understand the principles behind successful cooking, and achieve better results with greater consistency.

About Jeremy Yoder

Jeremy Yoder is the founder and host of Mad Scientist BBQ, an educational barbecue platform dedicated to exploring the techniques, traditions, and science of live-fire cooking. Through detailed experiments and practical instruction, Yoder helps cooks understand the variables that shape great barbecue and apply those principles to their own cooking.

About ThermoWorks

Based in American Fork, Utah, ThermoWorks provides professional-grade temperature and measurement tools to commercial kitchens, food processors, restaurants, competition teams, and home cooks. Known globally for Thermapen®, ThermoWorks is committed to speed, accuracy, durability, and culinary education, helping cooks replace guesswork with reliable information and achieve better results every time.