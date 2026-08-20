ThermoWorks Launches the Next Generation of its Gold Standard: Thermapen® NANO

American Fork, Utah, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What can truly happen in 0.4 seconds?

To the human mind, 0.4 seconds is almost imperceptible. But in the natural and mechanical worlds, it is a lifetime. In that fleeting sliver of time:

A hummingbird flaps its wings 30 times.

A Formula 1 car shifts gears.

Earth hurtles nearly 7.5 miles through space.

The human eye completes a single, ordinary blink.

Now, ThermoWorks brings that same split-second speed to your kitchen with Thermapen NANO. Delivering a full, accurate temperature reading in an astonishing 0.4 seconds, the Thermapen NANO ensures you never have to wait to make culinary perfection happen.

Don't blink.

“The fastest instant-read thermometer—and the most accurate by far—that I've ever used. I've compared it to more than 100 different thermometers I've used since my line cook days in the late '80s. From cooking at large events where I need quick readings to feeding my family at home, Thermapen NANO outperforms them all.”- Tim Clowers, Cook it with Tim

“Thermapen NANO is noticeably faster than my previous Thermapen, the built-in magnet is something I didn’t know I needed, and the quick °F/°C toggle is a great touch. It has all the accuracy I expect from ThermoWorks in a package that’s easier to keep on me.“ - Chef Jonathan Zaragoza



“Thermapen NANO has reset the standard when it comes to accuracy, precision, and speed. Rather than resting on their laurels, the team at Thermoworks has outdone themselves by combining the best technology with an even more user-friendly experience. For the professional as well as the home cook, there is no substitute for Thermapen.” Jeremy Yoder, Mad Scientist BBQ



“BBQ is all about time, and with Thermapen NANO, you sacrifice none of it!!!” - Matt Groark, Groark Boys BBQ



"The best tools disappear in your hand. When every second and every degree count, speed and precision become your greatest ingredients," Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F Founder, The Butter Book®

“I've tested dozens of thermometers in the last few years, and I thought the 1 second read of the current generation was fast... until I got hands-on with the Thermoworks Nano. Getting a full reading in .37 seconds when your hands are over a searing hot grill is a game changer, and I can't believe how much faster it feels than the current gen we all use now. And the addition of a magnet… chef’s kiss!” - David Gafford, The BBQ Lab

Powered by ThermaBoost® Technology

The secret behind the Thermapen NANO’s record-breaking speed is its patent-pending ThermaBoost Technology.

When Thermapen NANO detects a major temperature shift—like moving from room temperature to a 165°F chicken breast—it calculates the change in nanoseconds and instantly boosts its sample rate to 20 times per second. That rapid boost propels Thermapen NANO to reach the final reading faster than ever before, then automatically throttles back to conserve battery life.

The result: uncompromising accuracy, ultra-fast response, and long battery life. All happening in under 0.4 seconds.

Brighter. Slimmer. Always Ready.

Product Description

Thermapen NANO is a smaller, even faster iteration of the world's most trusted thermometer. It is not just another kitchen gadget; it is a professional-grade precision instrument. Designed to fit comfortably in your pocket or apron, it is 10% slimmer, easier to grip, and features a built-in magnetic back for quick, convenient storage on refrigerators, grills, toolboxes, and other metal surfaces. It is the most accurate, sensitive, and fastest cooking thermometer you will ever own.



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