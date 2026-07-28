Stingray Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

MONTREAL, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY) (“Stingray” or the “Corporation”) is providing an update with respect to its previously announced temporary management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”), as disclosed in the news releases of the Corporation dated June 22, 2026 (the “Default Announcement”), June 30, 2026 and July 14, 2026 (the latter two news releases, collectively, the “MCTO News Releases”).

Stingray and its auditor continue to work diligently to file Stingray’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, management’s discussion and analysis thereof and the CEO and CFO certificates associated therewith and Stingray’s annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2026 (collectively, the “Required Filings”). Stingray remains committed to completing the filings as soon as practicable, which is expected to be no later than August 29, 2026. The MCTO will be in effect until the Required Filings are completed.

Stingray is providing this bi-weekly update in accordance with NP 12-203 and will continue to provide such bi-weekly updates for so long as the Required Filings remain outstanding.

Stingray confirms that as of the date herein, (a) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement or the MCTO Releases that has not been generally disclosed; (b) there has been no failure by the Corporation in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed.

The MCTO prohibits the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Corporation, as well as the directors of the Corporation, from trading in securities of the Corporation for so long as the Required Filings are not filed. The MCTO does not generally affect the ability of other persons to trade the securities of Stingray pending the filing of the Required Filings via SEDAR+. Additionally, for so long as the Required Filings are not filed, Stingray will not, directly or indirectly, issue securities or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Corporation except in accordance with legally binding obligations to do so existing as of June 30, 2026.

About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray’s vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray’s products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated filing date for the Required Filings, as well as statements pertaining the expected timeline for the MCTO to be lifted. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Corporation. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. A variety of material factors – many of which are beyond Stingray’s control – affect the operations, performance and results of Stingray and its business, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of this forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, and “continue”, or the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. Please note, however, that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Stingray’s business can be found under the heading entitled “Risk Factors” in Stingray’s Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that Stingray anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on Stingray’s business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and Stingray does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin, CPA

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray Group Inc.

(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com