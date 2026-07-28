CSL Marks the Completion of the First Vessel in World-Leading Transhipment Fleet for Simandou Project

MONTREAL, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CSL Group (“CSL”), a global leader in responsible marine transportation services, announces the delivery of MV Wontanara, the first of five state-of-the-art transhipment shuttle vessels (TSVs) commissioned to service the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, one of the world's largest mining and infrastructure developments.

Designed by CSL and built at CSSC Chengxi Shipyard, this groundbreaking fleet of TSVs combines a 41,800-tonne deadweight capacity with a dual-boom self-unloading system that can transfer up to 12,000 tonnes of iron ore per hour, making it the fastest and most efficient TSV fleet in the world.

Purpose-built to move large volumes of iron ore efficiently between river terminals and offshore bulk carriers, the TSV design features a shallow-draft hull optimized for river navigation, five azimuth thrusters that deliver exceptional manoeuvrability and precision, and bi-directional navigation capability that enhances both safety and operational efficiency.

"The advanced design and cargo-handling capabilities of this fleet reflect CSL’s expertise in transforming complex logistics challenges into practical, high-performance maritime solutions," said Louis Martel, CSL President and CEO. "Working closely with our customer, we designed an integrated transhipment system that enables safe, efficient and continuous high-volume exports in shallow-water environments."

CSL led the development of this transhipment solution from concept design through to engineering, construction and delivery. Leveraging its strong track record in self-unloading vessel design and transhipment operations, CSL established the fleet's technical requirements, led the engineering and design phases, and provided oversight throughout construction.

MV Wontanara is the first of five TSVs that will enter service in support of the Simandou project, with the balance of the fleet scheduled for delivery over the coming months.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brigitte Hébert, Director, Communications

514-653-8854 │brigitte.hebert@cslships.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db0a41e3-3773-4796-a0cd-2a7eff80cf78