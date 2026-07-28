Interbrand and Clootrack Partner to Launch the Industry’s First AI-Native Brand Experience Operating System





New partnership transforms Brand Strength from a periodic measurement into a continuous enterprise management capability that connects customer experience to business value

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interbrand , the world’s first brand consultancy, and Clootrack , a pioneer in AI-native customer experience intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to create the industry’s first AI-Native Brand Experience Operating System - a breakthrough platform that enables organizations to continuously understand, manage, and improve Brand Strength across every customer interaction.

For decades, organizations have measured brand performance through periodic research and brand valuation exercises. While these assessments have provided valuable strategic insights, executives have lacked the ability to continuously understand why Brand Strength changes, which customer experiences drive those changes, and what actions will have the greatest impact on business performance. The new partnership addresses that challenge by combining Interbrand’s validated Brand Strength methodology with Clootrack’s AI-powered understanding and reasoning platform , creating a continuous operating system that transforms customer signals into prioritized business actions.

At the heart of the solution is Interbrand’s proven Brand Strength framework, which evaluates brands across ten dimensions including Trust, Distinctiveness, Affinity, Empathy, Agility, Direction, and Alignment. Rather than using Brand Strength solely as a periodic assessment, the partnership embeds this framework directly into Clootrack’s AI Understanding Layer. Every customer interaction - from reviews and surveys to support conversations, social media, and digital experiences - is automatically interpreted through the lens of Brand Strength before advanced AI reasoning identifies root causes, emerging risks, and the highest-value opportunities for improvement.

The result is a fundamentally new approach to brand management. Instead of asking, “What is our Brand Strength score?” organizations can now answer far more valuable questions: Why is Trust declining? Which customer experiences are reducing Distinctiveness? Which investments will have the greatest impact on Brand Strength and enterprise value? Which teams should act first? By making Brand Strength operational, organizations gain a continuous management capability rather than a periodic reporting exercise.

The partnership builds on Interbrand’s growing body of research demonstrating the financial importance of brand. Recent analysis indicates that improvements in Brand Value as calculated by Interbrand are predictive of future shareholder performance, reinforcing the role of brand as a strategic business asset rather than simply a marketing metric. The new operating system helps organizations translate that strategic asset into measurable business decisions by linking customer experience directly to Brand Strength and, ultimately, enterprise value.

“This partnership represents the next evolution of brand management,” said Gonzalo Brujó, Global CEO, Interbrand. “Interbrand has spent decades helping organizations measure and build strong brands. Together with Clootrack, we are extending that capability into continuous enterprise management, enabling leaders to understand not only where their brand stands today, but what they should do tomorrow to strengthen it.”

“AI is most valuable when it reasons over trusted business frameworks. By embedding Interbrand’s Brand Strength methodology into our AI Understanding Layer, we create consistent, explainable insights that organizations can trust to take actions every day,” said Shameel Abdulla, CEO, Clootrack.

The AI-Native Brand Experience Operating System combines four integrated capabilities: continuous collection of customer and employee experience data; AI-powered interpretation using Interbrand’s Brand Strength framework; advanced reasoning that identifies trends, root causes, and recommended actions; and operational workflows that deliver executive alerts, recommendations, task management, and continuous performance monitoring. Together, these capabilities enable organizations to move beyond annual assessments toward ongoing optimization of brand performance.

Initially focused on operationalizing Interbrand’s Brand Strength methodology, the platform has been designed to support additional proprietary Interbrand frameworks over time, including employee perception, AI perception, and future measurement models. This establishes a scalable foundation for enterprise-wide brand intelligence powered by explainable artificial intelligence.

The partnership creates a new category of enterprise capability - one that transforms brand from a score reviewed periodically into a living operating system that continuously translates customer experience into stronger brands, better decisions, and greater business value.

About Interbrand

Interbrand is the world’s leading brand consultancy, combining strategy, creativity, and analytics to help organizations create and manage iconic brands that drive growth and long-term enterprise value.

About Clootrack

Clootrack is an AI-native customer experience analytics platform that converts unstructured customer feedback into structured business intelligence, enabling organizations to understand customer sentiment, prioritize actions, and improve business outcomes through explainable artificial intelligence.

Media Contacts

Interbrand (Omnicom)

sara.white@omc.com

Clootrack

pr@clootrack.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39f490f5-92a6-4a2d-a88d-f63fd4f0701c