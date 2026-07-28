First Orion's Josh Whitehurst Named an Arkansas Money & Politics 2026 Future Icon

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leader in branded communication solutions and Transparency in Communications®, today announced that Josh Whitehurst, Head of Product, has been named one of Arkansas Money & Politics' 2026 Future Icons. The annual recognition honors 100 rising leaders from across the state who are making a meaningful impact through business, entrepreneurship, public service, and community leadership.

Honorees are featured in the publication's annual Future Icons issue and recognized for their leadership and their potential to shape Arkansas's future.

As Head of Product, Whitehurst leads First Orion's product strategy and innovation. He has played a key role in expanding the company's portfolio beyond branded calling into a broader trusted communications platform. That expansion includes next-generation call authentication, reputation management, branded messaging, call security, and the industry's first self-service branded-calling platform, which enables organizations of all sizes to deliver branded calling.

Whitehurst has also strengthened First Orion's product organization by building repeatable processes, improving cross-functional alignment, and deepening strategic partnerships with mobile operators and technology providers to extend the reach of trusted communications across global markets.

“Josh represents the next generation of leadership at First Orion,” said Scott Hambuchen, Chief Executive Officer of First Orion. “His ability to anticipate market needs, build innovative solutions, and develop high-performing teams has played a significant role in our evolution as a trusted communications leader. This recognition reflects the impact Josh has already made on our company, our partners, and our customers.”

“I’m honored to receive this recognition, but more importantly, it reflects the work of an entire team,” said Whitehurst. “Every milestone we've reached has been the result of talented people collaborating across product, engineering, sales, operations, and our carrier partners. What makes me most proud isn't any individual product launch, it's seeing our team consistently innovate while actively restoring trust across two of the world's most important communication channels.”

Beyond his product leadership responsibilities, Whitehurst participates in industry forums and working groups focused on digital identity, authentication, branded communications, and emerging industry standards. He is also committed to building an environment at First Orion where talented individuals can grow as leaders, collaborate across disciplines, and solve complex customer challenges.

About First Orion

First Orion is a global leader in Transparency in Communications®, helping businesses, carriers, and consumers make every connection more transparent, trusted, and secure. As the pioneer of branded calling, First Orion delivers branded communication solutions that improve engagement, strengthen brand trust, and help combat fraud, spoofing, and unwanted communications. Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, First Orion serves leading enterprises and mobile operators worldwide.

Media Contact:

media@firstorion.com