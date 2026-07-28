Freshworks Appoints Ryan Manning as Chief Product and Technology Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), the AI-powered, unified service operations platform, announced today that Ryan Manning will join the company on August 10th as its Chief Product and Technology Officer, reporting to CEO Dennis Woodside. Manning succeeds Srini Raghavan, who is departing Freshworks to pursue an entrepreneurial venture.

The appointment unifies product and technology strategy under one executive as Freshworks grows its footprint with mid-market and agile enterprises. Murali Swaminathan continues as Chief Technology Officer, reporting to Manning.

"Ryan has the unique ability to quickly turn what customers need into products that win in the market," said Dennis Woodside, CEO of Freshworks. "As AI changes how quickly and how deeply our customers can put new capability to work, we're excited to bring product and engineering back together under a single organization so we can move with more speed and less friction."

In this role, Manning will set product and technology strategy across Freshworks' AI, IT and customer experience products. He will oversee the global product roadmap and engineering organization behind Freshworks’ platform that is fast to deploy, intuitive to use, and enables every employee to be more productive.

“AI is changing what businesses should expect from service software," said Ryan Manning, incoming Chief Product and Technology Officer of Freshworks. “Having built service management products across startups and global software businesses, I believe Freshworks is uniquely positioned to lead the shift – combining powerful capability with rapid impact in a way the market needs right now."

Manning joins Freshworks after roles spanning startups and global software companies, including helping build and scale ServiceNow in the years surrounding its IPO and co-founding FreeAgent CRM, now Servis.ai . Most recently, Manning led the product team at BMC Helix, where he was recruited to be Chief Product Officer during a pivotal period of transformation. He brought product and technology closer together, sharpened the company’s strategy around ServiceOps and agentic AI, and helped position the business for its next chapter.

Manning holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from San Diego State University, where he serves on the board of the university's Computer Science program. He will be based at Freshworks' San Mateo headquarters.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks is the AI-powered, unified service operations platform that is fast to deploy, intuitive to use, and enables every employee to be more productive. We offer powerful governance and scale, without the operational drag of legacy platforms. Organizations including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music trust Freshworks to deliver quality employee and customer service and manage efficient technology operations. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

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