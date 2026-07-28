Omnea triples revenue in twelve months as enterprises choose agentic operating system for procurement

New York, USA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnea, the agentic operating system for procurement and supplier management, today announced its results for the first half of 2026. The company tripled revenue in the twelve months to June, its third consecutive year of more than 3x growth.

Six months, by the numbers

Revenue tripled in the twelve months to June, for the third year running

Global headcount grew 64% in H1, with the New York team growing 250% as US adoption accelerates

Enterprises including PayPal, Just Eat, Riot Games, T. Rowe Price, and Unity selected Omnea

G2 recognized Omnea as a Leader in Procurement Orchestration, based on verified customer reviews

Omnea topped the Startups 100 and was named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Future Fifty 2026, the Scaling Europe 50, the Sifted 100, and The Hackett Group's 50 To Watch

Omnea launched the Future Founders Fund with Firedrop, backing long-serving employees with $250,000 in seed funding to start their own companies

Building the agentic operating system for procurement

Omnea shipped 50+ releases across the platform in H1, most notably:

Industry-first MCP Server. Omnea became the first procurement platform with data directly accessible from Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and more. Users can ask questions and direct agents from the AI tools they use every day.

Price Intelligence powered by Tropic. Price Intelligence checks every SaaS quote against pricing data from more than 100,000 live negotiations. Omnea AI flags above-market quotes and routes them for renegotiation before they’re signed.

Continuous Monitoring in partnership with Dow Jones. Omnea screens suppliers daily for sanctions, politically exposed persons, and adverse media using Dow Jones' market-leading data, and filters every alert through the context of the supplier relationship. Teams act on real risk rather than noise.

Guided Buying. Employees buy hardware, services, and one-off items from approved catalogs, including Amazon Business, Staples, and CDW, without leaving Omnea.

"Automation is table stakes in procurement now; every platform can route a request," said Ben Freeman, Founder and CEO of Omnea. "Where we're focused is surfacing the right insight at the moment a decision gets made: what a fair price looks like, where the risk sits, which supplier you already have. That context is what lets humans and agents make better calls — and the trust of enterprises like PayPal and Just Eat tells us we're building in the right direction."

Doubling down on talent density

Record-breaking growth in the US. Omnea opened the year by appointing WiredScore founder Arie Barendrecht as US General Manager, and closed the half with a New York team 3.5 times its January size. Global headcount grew 64%.

Reuben Sagar joins as SVP Go-to-Market. He was part of the commercial leadership team at Onfido, helping scale revenue from £1M to more than £100M, and was most recently Chief Revenue Officer at Activant and FPV Ventures-backed Aibidia.

A $250,000 bet on employees as future founders. More than 10% of Omneans have founded companies of their own before — a product of the company's focus on talent density. The Future Founders Fund, launched with Firedrop, means any employee who spends five years building Omnea can pitch for $250,000 in seed funding to build their own company. Freeman's bet is that backing people beyond their tenure is what keeps Omnea attracting the most ambitious talent in the market.

About Omnea

Omnea is the agentic operating system for procurement and supplier management. It connects a company's systems, automates its workflows, and gives humans and agents one place to manage suppliers and control spend. Founded in London and with offices in New York City, Omnea has raised over $75M from investors including Insight Partners, Khosla Ventures, and Accel. Learn more at omnea.co

Press Inquiries

Nick Barker

nick.b [at] omnea.co

https://www.omnea.co/