NFI Expands eCommerce Leadership to Support Growing Customer Demand

CAMDEN, N.J., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFI, a leading North American supply chain solutions provider, announced the appointments of Brian Spencer, Regional Vice President, eCommerce Sales, and Scott Webber, Regional Vice President, eCommerce Operations, to its leadership team. Their additions reflect NFI’s continued investment in eCommerce solutions and its commitment to helping customers navigate fulfillment expectations.

For nearly 30 years, Spencer has delivered transportation and logistics leadership with a proven track record of driving strategic growth and building high-performing commercial teams. His career includes executive leadership roles with UPS, DHL eCommerce, and OnTrac, where he helped customers optimize parcel, eCommerce, and supply chain strategies while developing long-term partnerships.

Webber brings more than 20 years of experience to NFI, leading global eCommerce distribution and logistics operations across retail and 3PL landscapes. His background includes leadership roles with Limited Brands, Nautilus, Michael Kors, and GEODIS, where he developed and optimized supply chain solutions for retail and technology customers.

“Our customers are navigating a rapidly changing eCommerce landscape and need a partner with the scale and expertise to help them grow,” said Sid Brown, CEO at NFI. “Both of these gentlemen have built their careers around solving complex operational challenges, and their leadership will further enhance the solutions and support we provide the marketplace.”

NFI’s eCommerce initiatives are built on a strategy that helps brands deliver better experiences by streamlining operations and providing flexible fulfillment solutions. The company leverages extensive operational expertise alongside advanced warehouse management systems, automation capabilities, real-time inventory visibility, and over 100 technology integrations that enable seamless omnichannel fulfillment across all channels. As a result, NFI’s teams process more than 30 million eCommerce orders annually through direct-to-consumer (D2C), retail, B2B, marketplace, and returns operations.

Spencer and Webber will help advance the company’s eCommerce strategy while also addressing fulfillment needs for brands across the retail, apparel, consumer packaged goods, and related industries.

For more information, visit NFI’s eCommerce logistics solutions .

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, New Jersey. Privately held by the Brown family since 1932, the company generates more than $3.7 billion in annual revenue and employs 17,000 associates. NFI owns and operates over 70 million square feet of warehouse space alongside a fleet of more than 5,100 tractors and 13,000 trailers. NFI’s relentless innovation and unparalleled service deliver logistics solutions that transform the way business gets done. The company’s business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and industrial real estate. Through NFI Ventures, the company also invests in early-stage companies driving innovation in the supply chain industry. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com .



