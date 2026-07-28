Payop Unveils New Brand Identity at Gamescom

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payop is heading to Gamescom 2026 as the official sponsor of the Cosplay Village, bringing a brand-new look with it. One of the biggest events in gaming is the perfect place to introduce a brand inspired by a simple idea: payments should never interrupt the game.

Every year, Gamescom brings together the people who shape the industry, from game studios and publishers to creators, cosplayers, and millions of passionate players. That's exactly the community Payop has built its new brand for: one that values speed, simplicity, and experiences that keep the action flowing.

“When creating Payop's new positioning, we put the player at the very centre of our strategy,” commented Fedoriv, the agency responsible for the new branding. “In the gaming industry, payments often become that classic buzzkill — they break immersion and pull players out of the moment. Outdated systems force them to wait, enter lots of data, and lose the flow. The new branding and positioning reflect the company’s modern strategy: creating seamless, joyful payments. The updated brand emphasises simplicity, emotional lightness, and true seamlessness. We believe payments should be lightning-fast, intuitive, and almost invisible — supporting the gaming experience instead of interrupting.”

The new identity is more than a visual refresh. It captures how Payop sees the future of payments: fast enough to keep up with the pace of modern gaming, simple enough to stay out of the way, and reliable enough for businesses scaling across global markets.

“We stubbornly tried to build the Payop brand ourselves until we came to a clear realisation: Payop has deep expertise in payment services and infrastructure, not in visual communication,” commented Anastasiia Semenkova, CEO of Payop. “There are many retail and service companies that have been on the market for years, and we admired the way their rebranding gave them a fresh, contemporary look. We later discovered that the Fedoriv agency was behind many of these transformations. We partnered with the Fedoriv agency to express the Payop team's spirit and our approach to business through colours and visual elements. Seeing our values and personality reflected in the new brand has been one of the most rewarding milestones in our journey.”

Gaming has always been a big part of what Payop is. It's an industry where players expect everything to happen instantly, and payments are no exception. Nobody wants to leave the action just to fight their way through checkout, so Payop helps game studios, publishers, marketplaces, and digital platforms make payments feel like just another part of the experience.

There's no better place to have that conversation than Gamescom. As the official sponsor of the Cosplay Village, Payop is looking forward to meeting the people behind the games, the communities, and the incredible creativity that makes the industry what it is. If you're heading to Cologne, stop by to meet the team and discover the new Payop.

About Payop

Payop is a global payment service provider helping gaming businesses accept payments around the world. From game developers and publishers to digital marketplaces and in-game service providers, the company helps merchants reach players in more than 170 countries through a broad portfolio of local and international payment methods.

By making payments faster, more familiar, and better adapted to local markets, Payop helps businesses create checkout experiences that allow to pay and play without delay.

About Fedoriv

Fedoriv is an international marketing and innovation agency helping ambitious leaders in business, government, and social projects build brands that disrupt the market and win in the face of fierce competition. The agency works across industries — from technology and gaming to retail, finance, and logistics — partnering with those who lead, or aim to. It operates as part of the Fedoriv Group ecosystem of independent, connected businesses spanning brand, technology, and investment.

Contact

PR Manager

Anna Sternichuk

Payop

Sales@payop.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f461e11c-271d-4b00-b493-abec42737391