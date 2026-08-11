Payop Steps Into the Gaming Arena: Tailored Payment Solutions for the Global Video Game Industry





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payop is heading to Gamescom 2026 as the official sponsor of the Cosplay Village, bringing payment solutions built for the fast-paced world of gaming.

Games may be played globally, but players expect local experiences. Whether they're buying a new title, topping up in-game currency, or unlocking digital content, they want to pay with familiar methods, get instant confirmation, and get straight back to the action.

That's exactly where Payop comes in.

Years of working with the gaming industry have given the company a front-row seat to the way players pay. The lesson has been simple: the best payment experience is the one players barely notice.

That's why Payop has built its payment platform around the needs of gaming businesses, helping merchants offer familiar payment methods, improve approval rates, and reduce friction for players in more than 170 countries.

“For us, gaming is not just about video games or the people who play them. We see it as a generation of people who grew up with gadgets and the internet,” commented Anastasiia Semenkova, CEO of Payop.

“We share a similar worldview because we learned to adapt quickly by exploring the internet. We learned how to troubleshoot software and hardware, created digital content just for fun, and became part of online communities of like-minded people. These experiences shaped the way we think, solve problems, and interact with the world.

Payment processing is a highly regulated industry with many bureaucratic procedures designed to ensure the safety and security of funds. We respect these regulations because they protect payment providers, merchants, and customers alike. At the same time, we do everything we can to make payment services as simple and transparent as possible. Progress happens when people challenge the status quo, and new industry standards emerge only when someone is willing to question existing ones.”

With access to a wide variety of local and international payment methods, smart routing, mobile-friendly checkout, and payment analytics, the company gives gaming businesses the tools to create payment experiences that feel just as smooth as the games they're part of.

It's this understanding of the gaming industry that Payop is bringing to Gamescom. The event is a chance to meet the people building the next generation of games, exchange ideas, and explore how payment experiences can keep up with the way players discover, buy, and enjoy games today.

Meet the Payop team at Gamescom 2026 in Cologne from August 26 - 30.

About Payop

Payop is a global payment service provider helping gaming businesses accept payments around the world. From game developers and publishers to digital marketplaces and in-game service providers, the company helps merchants reach players in more than 170 countries through a broad portfolio of local and international payment methods.

By making payments faster, more familiar, and better adapted to local markets, Payop helps businesses create checkout experiences that allow to pay and play without delay.

Contact

Anna Sternichuk

Sales@payop.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0176fdc4-cd5e-4c0d-bbbe-e2278c058b7a