Medical Outpatient Building M&A Activity Decreases 26% in Q2:26, According to Data from LevinPro HC

NEW CANAAN, Conn., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merger and acquisition activity in the Medical Outpatient Building (MOB) sector decreased by 26% in the second quarter of 2026, falling from 69 deals in Q1 to 51 publicly announced transactions, according to data captured in LevinPro HC. Additionally, Q2:26 saw a 22% drop in M&A activity compared with the year-ago quarter when 65 MOB acquisitions were announced.

“Healthcare real estate M&A has shown resilience over the past several years, but the MOB sector slowed in the most recent quarter,” said Avery Swett, Associate Editor at LevinPro HC. “Caution in the capital markets and the current interest rate environment have reduced deal activity and dollar volume across the board.”

Announced spending in the second quarter decreased dramatically from $927 million across 34 deals in Q1:26 to just $272.1 million across 13 deals in Q2:26. The largest MOB deal by disclosed price was Lincoln Property Company’s acquisition of three properties totaling more than 291,000 square feet across California, Colorado and Texas.

In Q2:26, a few select states saw a significant concentration of M&A activity in the MOB sector, as per data collected by LevinPro HC. Among these states, Georgia recorded the highest number of transactions with six deals, accounting for approximately 12% of the total. Following close behind was Texas with five deals and Florida with four.

The busiest acquirer in the MOB market during Q2:26 was Montecito Medical Real Estate, with 13 deals, encompassing 539,614 square feet across the United States. Montecito Medical’s largest transaction of the quarter by square footage was the acquisition of three medical outpatient buildings in Wilmington and Shallotte, North Carolina. The MOBs comprise nearly 92,000 square feet and are 100% occupied by EmergeOrtho. Remedy Medical Properties and Woodside Health, LLC tied as the second busiest acquirers in the MOB sector, with three deal announcements each.

“Right now there is uncertainty in the healthcare real estate and lending markets as we go through the second half of 2026,” continued Swett. “Future activity will depend on how the Federal Reserve manages interest rates. If borrowing costs ease, we could see stronger performance later in the year given solid demand fundamentals.”

All quarterly results are published in The Health Care M&A Report, which is part of LevinPro HC, a research intelligence platform published by Irving Levin Associates, LLC. For information, or to order the reports, call 800-248-1668. Irving Levin Associates is celebrating more than 70 years of delivering exclusive M&A intelligence to its sophisticated audience of seniors housing and healthcare investors. The company was established in 1948 and has offices in New Canaan, Connecticut and North Bethesda, Maryland. The company publishes research reports and newsletters and maintains databases on the healthcare and senior housing M&A markets.

* To receive this press release via email, send a message to pressreleases@levinassociates.com



Phone: (203) 846-6800 Avery Swett, Associate Editor Fax: (203) 846-8300



