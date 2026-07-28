Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Loan Growth up 35% Year Over Year

 | Source: Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Gateway Bank, F.S.B.

OAKLAND, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Bank, F.S.B. (OTCPK: GWBK) (“the Bank”) today announced a net loss of $171,000 for the second quarter of 2026. This compared to a net loss of $336,000 in the preceding quarter, and a net loss of $827,000 in the second quarter of 2025. Net interest margin expansion and solid loan growth drove improved operating results compared to both the prior quarter and year-ago period. In the first six months of 2026 the Bank reported a net loss of $507,000, compared to a net loss of $1.79 million in the first six months of 2025. All financial results are unaudited.

“Second quarter results reflect the continued progress we are making across the Bank, and we are encouraged by how much closer that momentum is bringing us to sustained profitability,” said Mukhtar Ali, President and CEO. “A key driver of our new business this quarter has been the addition of Tom Rodriguez and his underwriting team, whose construction lending expertise is already paying off. We booked our first credit under the team shortly after they joined in the second quarter, and we have a robust pipeline of construction credits we expect to fund throughout the rest of the year. Beyond construction, we have seen significant loan growth in multifamily and non-farm, non-residential real estate over the first and second quarters, more than doubling in certain areas compared to a year ago. Construction, meanwhile, is an area where we started from a modest base last year, and it’s one where we plan to keep focusing our growth, alongside continued momentum in multifamily and non-farm, non-residential real estate, while our 1-4 single family portfolio remains stable.”

“Net interest margin for the second quarter included some one-time interest and fee items on loans, including a recovery of nonaccrual interest that pushed our margin over 3%. We expect that to moderate going forward – higher than where we started the year, but below where we ended in June. That said, the underlying growth in net interest income tied to loans returning to accrual status is real, even though it skewed our second quarter results somewhat. On the funding side, our cost of funds has stabilized after a period of improvement, consistent with broader market trends, and we expect to hold steady over the next few quarters while focusing on growing yields on earning assets to continue improving our margin,” said Ali.

Second Quarter and Year to Date 2026 Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased 41.8% to $2.15 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.51 million in the first quarter of 2026, and increased 81.0% compared to $1.19 million in the second quarter of 2025. In the first six months of 2026, net interest income increased 50.9% to $3.66 million, compared to $2.42 million in the first six months of 2025.
  • The Bank reported a net loss of $171,000 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net loss of $336,000 for the first quarter of 2026, and a net loss of $827,000 for the second quarter of 2025. Year to date, the Bank reported a net loss of $507,000, compared to a net loss of $1.79 million in the same period one year earlier.
  • Total revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income, increased 41.6% to $2.17 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.53 million in the preceding quarter and increased 82.9% compared to $1.19 million in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2026, total revenue increased 55.4% to $3.71 million, compared to $2.38 million in the first six months of 2025.
  • Net interest margin was 3.05% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 2.23% in the preceding quarter and 1.91% in the second quarter a year ago. The 82 basis point increase in net interest margin during the second quarter was driven by an improved cost of funds and stable earning asset yields compared to the linked quarter. The increase also reflected a one-time recovery of nonaccrual interest, which is not expected to recur in future quarters.
  • Non-interest expense increased 19.5% to $2.23 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.87 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 7.5% when compared to $2.08 million in the second quarter a year ago. Salaries and employee benefits, which make up the largest component of non-interest expense, rose mainly due to the new commercial lending team joining the bank during the prior quarter. That increase was partially offset by lower occupancy costs and a reduction in other non-interest expenses.
  • Average assets for the quarter totaled $287.7 million, an increase of $14.4 million, or 5.3% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $37.8 million, or 15.1% from the year ago quarter. Total assets increased nominally to $288.2 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $286.5 million at March 31, 2026, and increased $42.0 million, or 17.1% compared to $246.2 million at June 30, 2025.
  • Average total gross loans for the second quarter of 2026 increased $25.2 million, or 11.8% to $237.9 million, compared to $212.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, and increased $54.0 million, or 29.4% from $183.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Total loans at June 30, 2026, increased 5.9% during the quarter to $246.5 million from $232.7 million at March 31, 2026, and increased 35.1% compared to $182.4 million at June 30, 2025.
  • Average second quarter 2026 total deposits decreased nominally to $203.4 million, from $204.5 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 9.0% from $223.4 million in the second quarter a year ago. Total deposits increased nominally to $204.1 million, at June 30, 2026, compared to $202.3 million at March 31, 2026, and decreased $15.9 million, or 7.2% compared to $220.0 million at June 30, 2025.
  • Largely due to robust loan growth during the quarter, the Bank recorded a $110,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a $2,000 provision in the first quarter of 2026. In the first quarter of 2025 the Bank recorded a $63,000 credit to the provision for credit losses.
  • Allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans, was 1.07% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.09% at March 31, 2026, and 1.38% at June 30, 2025.
  • Nonperforming loans improved to $610,000 at June 30, 2026, compared to $5.76 million at March 31, 2026, and $3.04 million a year ago.
  • There were no net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2026, or in the prior quarter or year ago quarter.
  • The Bank’s capital levels remained above the threshold for well-capitalized institutions with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 13.84% at June 30, 2026.

“We remain deeply committed to the communities we serve, and this quarter’s strong engagement across both our longstanding Chinatown market and our growing presence in Walnut Creek reflects that dedication. We are proud to support the continued growth of these communities and the relationships we have built there,” said Ali. Earlier this year, the Bank celebrated the grand opening of its relocated Walnut Creek branch at 1801 N. California Blvd, Suite 101. The full-service location sits just a block from the Walnut Creek BART station, across from the business district, and offers parking beneath the building.

About Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Gateway Bank is a Federally-chartered savings bank headquartered in Oakland, California and began operations on June 8, 1990. The Bank currently operates out of its offices located in Oakland’s Chinatown and Walnut Creek, and offers banking services to individuals and businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area.


Gateway Bank, FSB         
Balance Sheets         
Unaudited         
 Jun 30 2026 Mar 31 2026 Dec 31 2025 Sep 30 2025 Jun 30 2025
Assets         
Cash and due from banks 1,852,376   1,828,608   1,629,783   1,285,211   1,940,726 
Fed funds sold -   128,881   -   -   - 
Interest bearing deposits with banks 7,205,836   16,054,308   9,150,342   15,358,735   22,126,902 
Total cash and equivalents 9,058,212   18,011,797   10,780,125   16,643,946   24,067,628 
          
Investment securities, AFS 23,913,699   27,456,099   27,839,840   30,557,274   33,164,921 
FHLB Stock and Other Investments 2,158,600   2,061,200   2,061,200   2,061,200   2,061,200 
          
1-4 family residential 163,716,451   161,339,952   161,718,113   134,471,362   140,800,113 
Multifamily residential 22,630,690   21,624,467   12,935,464   13,002,960   9,334,581 
Non-farm, non-residential real estate 56,526,390   45,360,554   36,071,404   28,854,756   29,032,759 
Construction 2,077,420   -   -   -   - 
Commercial and industrial 1,535,966   4,356,480   4,366,320   3,134,343   3,279,098 
Consumer and other 3,134   -   410   59   342 
Loans, net of unearned income 246,490,051   232,681,453   215,091,711   179,463,480   182,446,893 
Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans (2,639,477)  (2,543,007)  (2,540,065)  (2,531,061)  (2,520,472)
Total loans, net 243,850,574   230,138,446   212,551,646   176,932,419   179,926,421 
          
Premises and equipment, net 889,335   800,400   695,171   602,114   366,162 
Accrued interest receivable 1,434,070   1,231,367   1,162,055   1,156,714   1,227,080 
Other assets 6,912,319   6,830,271   5,376,047   5,073,847   5,372,032 
          
Total Assets$288,216,809  $286,529,580  $260,466,084  $233,027,514  $246,185,444 
          
Liabilities         
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 8,025,908   8,365,308   9,641,094   9,165,121   8,243,872 
Interest bearing demand deposits 6,086,803   5,787,575   6,793,724   7,025,056   5,767,092 
Savings and Money Market Deposits 28,692,325   26,064,932   27,470,224   19,978,923   20,844,299 
Time Deposits - Retail 149,313,715   150,125,894   147,156,815   159,529,226   167,156,792 
Time Deposits - Wholesale 11,976,568   11,972,512   11,968,456   11,964,400   17,959,411 
Total Deposits 204,095,319   202,316,221   203,030,313   207,662,726   219,971,466 
          
Borrowings 43,000,000   43,000,000   33,000,000   -   - 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,940,874   3,871,641   2,346,532   2,380,514   2,741,604 
Total Liabilities 251,036,193   249,187,862   238,376,845   210,043,240   222,713,070 
          
Equity         
Common stock 53,763,103   53,763,103   26,991,436   26,991,436   26,991,436 
Capital surplus 24,771,345   24,665,279   35,972,894   35,962,369   35,962,369 
Retained earnings (38,216,587)  (38,216,587)  (34,332,122)  (34,332,122)  (34,332,122)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,630,700)  (2,534,270)  (2,658,504)  (2,981,990)  (3,364,208)
Net Income (506,545)  (335,807)  (3,884,465)  (2,655,419)  (1,785,101)
Total Equity 37,180,616   37,341,718   22,089,239   22,984,274   23,472,374 
          
Total Liabilities & Equity$288,216,809  $286,529,580  $260,466,084  $233,027,514  $246,185,444 
          
Book Value Per Share$0.069  $0.069  $0.082  $0.085  $0.087 
          


Gateway Bank, FSB         
Quarterly Income Statements         
UnauditedQuarter Ended
 Jun 30 2026 Mar 31 2026 Dec 31 2025 Sep 30 2025 Jun 30 2025
Interest Income         
Interest and fees on loans$3,789,596  $2,907,033  $2,682,155  $2,602,415  $2,562,996 
Dividends on FHLB stock 33,656   97,379   40,970   38,439   32,181 
Interest on federal funds sold 888   283   208   3,447   2,036 
Interest on deposits with banks 128,267   217,706   118,893   189,417   253,223 
Investment securities - AFS 270,683   257,941   277,750   332,268   367,675 
Total Interest Income 4,223,090   3,480,342   3,119,976   3,165,986   3,218,111 
          
Interest Expense         
Interest bearing demand deposits 1,475   1,453   1,651   1,215   785 
Savings and money market deposits 172,562   159,637   146,900   122,160   98,936 
Retail time deposits 1,384,829   1,382,261   1,464,269   1,661,229   1,754,029 
Wholesale time deposits 115,572   114,287   116,736   145,127   178,729 
Total Interest Expense on Deposits 1,674,438   1,657,638   1,729,556   1,929,731   2,032,479 
          
Interest expense on borrowings 402,893   309,921   144,463   -   - 
Total Interest Expense 2,077,331   1,967,559   1,874,019   1,929,731   2,032,479 
          
Net Interest Income 2,145,759   1,512,783   1,245,957   1,236,255   1,185,632 
          
Provision for credit losses 109,774   1,969   7,469   10,859   (62,583)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 2,035,985   1,510,814   1,238,488   1,225,396   1,248,215 
          
Non Interest Income         
Service charges and fees 3,322   3,188   3,222   2,994   5,269 
Loan servicing fees & MSR valuation (11,955)  720   (12,209)  (37,304)  (27,567)
Other noninterest income 34,598   16,870   16,565   16,810   23,917 
Total Non Interest Income 25,965   20,778   7,578   (17,500)  1,619 
          
Non Interest Expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 1,374,579   1,059,563   1,335,580   1,120,524   1,072,994 
Occupancy 164,801   153,832   174,937   292,661   241,429 
Other noninterest expense 692,508   654,005   964,594   665,029   762,095 
Total Non Interest Expense 2,231,888   1,867,400   2,475,111   2,078,214   2,076,518 
          
Income (Loss) Before Taxes (169,938)  (335,808)  (1,229,045)  (870,318)  (826,684)
Income taxes 800   -   -   -   800 
Net Income (Loss)$(170,738) $(335,808) $(1,229,045) $(870,318) $(827,484)
          



Gateway Bank, FSB       
Year-To-Date Income Statements       
UnauditedSix Months Ended    
 Jun 30 2026 Jun 30 2025 $ Variance % Variance
Interest Income       
Interest and fees on loans$6,696,629  $5,287,720  $1,408,909  27%
Dividends on FHLB stock 131,035   71,221   59,814  84%
Interest on federal funds sold 1,171   33,022   (31,851) -96%
Interest on deposits with banks 345,973   501,839   (155,866) -31%
Investment securities - AFS 528,624   737,341   (208,717) -28%
Total Interest Income 7,703,432   6,631,143   1,072,289  16%
        
Interest Expense       
Interest bearing demand deposits 2,927   1,647   1,280  78%
Savings and money market deposits 332,199   183,415   148,784  81%
Retail time deposits 2,767,090   3,665,658   (898,568) -25%
Wholesale time deposits 229,858   355,555   (125,697) -35%
Total Interest Expense on Deposits 3,332,074   4,206,275   (874,201) -21%
        
Interest expense on borrowings 712,814   -   712,814  0%
Total Interest Expense 4,044,888   4,206,275   (161,387) -4%
        
Net Interest Income 3,658,544   2,424,868   1,233,676  51%
        
Provision for credit losses 111,743   27,041   84,702  313%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 3,546,801   2,397,827   1,148,974  48%
        
Non Interest Income       
Service charges and fees 6,509   13,406   (6,897) -51%
Loan servicing fees (11,235)  (52,586)  41,351  -79%
Other noninterest income 51,468   (1,830)  53,298  -2912%
Total Non Interest Income 46,742   (41,010)  87,752  -214%
        
Non Interest Expense       
Salaries and employee benefits 2,434,142   2,169,910   264,232  12%
Occupancy 318,633   479,726   (161,093) -34%
Other noninterest expense 1,346,513   1,491,482   (144,969) -10%
Total Non Interest Expense 4,099,288   4,141,118   (41,830) -1%
        
Income (Loss) Before Taxes (505,745)  (1,784,301)  1,278,556  -72%
Income taxes 800   800   -  0%
Net Income (Loss)$(506,545) $(1,785,101) $1,278,556  -72%
        


Gateway Bank, FSB         
Quarterly Financial Highlights         
UnauditedFor The Quarter Ended
($ in Thousands)Jun 30 2026 Mar 31 2026 Dec 31 2025 Sep 30 2025 Jun 30 2025
          
EARNINGS         
Net interest income$2,146  $1,513  $1,246  $1,236  $1,186 
Provision for credit losses 110   2   7   11   (63)
Non-interest income 26   21   8   (18)  2 
Non-interest expense 2,232   1,867   2,475   2,078   2,077 
Net income (171)  (336)  (1,229)  (870)  (827)
          
PERFORMANCE RATIOS         
Yield on loans 6.38%  5.48%  5.52%  5.71%  5.58%
Yield on earning assets 5.99%  5.19%  5.20%  5.32%  5.21%
Cost of funds 3.37%  3.34%  3.41%  3.57%  3.65%
Net interest margin 3.05%  2.23%  2.10%  2.10%  1.91%
Efficiency ratio 103%  122%  197%  171%  175%
          
CAPITAL         
Tangible equity to tangible assets 12.81%  12.94%  8.38%  9.74%  9.41%
Community Bank Leverage Ratio 13.84%  14.59%  10.18%  10.65%  10.58%
          
ASSET QUALITY         
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Allowance for credit losses on loans 2,639   2,543   2,540   2,531   2,520 
Non-performing loans 610   5,757   5,877   4,039   3,040 
ACL to total loans 1.07%  1.09%  1.18%  1.41%  1.38%
ACL to non-performing loans 432%  44%  43%  63%  83%
          
END OF PERIOD BALANCES         
Total loans, gross$246,490  $232,681  $215,092  $179,463  $182,447 
Total assets 288,217   286,530   260,466   233,028   246,185 
Deposits 204,095   202,316   203,030   207,663   219,971 
FHLB Advances 43,000   43,000   33,000   -   - 
Total equity 37,181   37,342   22,089   22,984   23,472 
Loan to deposit ratio 120.8%  115.0%  105.9%  86.4%  82.9%
Common Shares Outstanding (thousands) 537,629   537,629   269,913   269,913   269,913 
          
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES         
Total loans, gross$237,875  $212,719  $194,060  $182,190  $183,889 
Earning assets 279,472   266,442   236,773   234,217   243,567 
Total assets 287,726   273,297   243,104   240,555   249,954 
Deposits 203,350   204,549   202,358   214,611   223,431 
FHLB Advances 43,000   34,000   15,565   -   - 
Total equity 37,349   32,128   22,768   23,295   23,731 
Common Shares Outstanding (thousands) 537,629   475,162   269,913   269,913   269,913 
          

Contact:

Mukhtar Ali
(510) 813-8582
Mukhtar.Ali@gatewayfsb.com


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