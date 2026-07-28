Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Loan Growth up 35% Year Over Year

OAKLAND, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Bank, F.S.B. (OTCPK: GWBK) (“the Bank”) today announced a net loss of $171,000 for the second quarter of 2026. This compared to a net loss of $336,000 in the preceding quarter, and a net loss of $827,000 in the second quarter of 2025. Net interest margin expansion and solid loan growth drove improved operating results compared to both the prior quarter and year-ago period. In the first six months of 2026 the Bank reported a net loss of $507,000, compared to a net loss of $1.79 million in the first six months of 2025. All financial results are unaudited.

“Second quarter results reflect the continued progress we are making across the Bank, and we are encouraged by how much closer that momentum is bringing us to sustained profitability,” said Mukhtar Ali, President and CEO. “A key driver of our new business this quarter has been the addition of Tom Rodriguez and his underwriting team, whose construction lending expertise is already paying off. We booked our first credit under the team shortly after they joined in the second quarter, and we have a robust pipeline of construction credits we expect to fund throughout the rest of the year. Beyond construction, we have seen significant loan growth in multifamily and non-farm, non-residential real estate over the first and second quarters, more than doubling in certain areas compared to a year ago. Construction, meanwhile, is an area where we started from a modest base last year, and it’s one where we plan to keep focusing our growth, alongside continued momentum in multifamily and non-farm, non-residential real estate, while our 1-4 single family portfolio remains stable.”

“Net interest margin for the second quarter included some one-time interest and fee items on loans, including a recovery of nonaccrual interest that pushed our margin over 3%. We expect that to moderate going forward – higher than where we started the year, but below where we ended in June. That said, the underlying growth in net interest income tied to loans returning to accrual status is real, even though it skewed our second quarter results somewhat. On the funding side, our cost of funds has stabilized after a period of improvement, consistent with broader market trends, and we expect to hold steady over the next few quarters while focusing on growing yields on earning assets to continue improving our margin,” said Ali.

Second Quarter and Year to Date 2026 Highlights:

Net interest income increased 41.8% to $2.15 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.51 million in the first quarter of 2026, and increased 81.0% compared to $1.19 million in the second quarter of 2025. In the first six months of 2026, net interest income increased 50.9% to $3.66 million, compared to $2.42 million in the first six months of 2025.

The Bank reported a net loss of $171,000 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net loss of $336,000 for the first quarter of 2026, and a net loss of $827,000 for the second quarter of 2025. Year to date, the Bank reported a net loss of $507,000, compared to a net loss of $1.79 million in the same period one year earlier.

Total revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income, increased 41.6% to $2.17 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.53 million in the preceding quarter and increased 82.9% compared to $1.19 million in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2026, total revenue increased 55.4% to $3.71 million, compared to $2.38 million in the first six months of 2025.

Net interest margin was 3.05% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 2.23% in the preceding quarter and 1.91% in the second quarter a year ago. The 82 basis point increase in net interest margin during the second quarter was driven by an improved cost of funds and stable earning asset yields compared to the linked quarter. The increase also reflected a one-time recovery of nonaccrual interest, which is not expected to recur in future quarters.

Non-interest expense increased 19.5% to $2.23 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.87 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 7.5% when compared to $2.08 million in the second quarter a year ago. Salaries and employee benefits, which make up the largest component of non-interest expense, rose mainly due to the new commercial lending team joining the bank during the prior quarter. That increase was partially offset by lower occupancy costs and a reduction in other non-interest expenses.

Average assets for the quarter totaled $287.7 million, an increase of $14.4 million, or 5.3% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $37.8 million, or 15.1% from the year ago quarter. Total assets increased nominally to $288.2 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $286.5 million at March 31, 2026, and increased $42.0 million, or 17.1% compared to $246.2 million at June 30, 2025.

Average total gross loans for the second quarter of 2026 increased $25.2 million, or 11.8% to $237.9 million, compared to $212.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, and increased $54.0 million, or 29.4% from $183.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Total loans at June 30, 2026, increased 5.9% during the quarter to $246.5 million from $232.7 million at March 31, 2026, and increased 35.1% compared to $182.4 million at June 30, 2025.

Average second quarter 2026 total deposits decreased nominally to $203.4 million, from $204.5 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 9.0% from $223.4 million in the second quarter a year ago. Total deposits increased nominally to $204.1 million, at June 30, 2026, compared to $202.3 million at March 31, 2026, and decreased $15.9 million, or 7.2% compared to $220.0 million at June 30, 2025.

Largely due to robust loan growth during the quarter, the Bank recorded a $110,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a $2,000 provision in the first quarter of 2026. In the first quarter of 2025 the Bank recorded a $63,000 credit to the provision for credit losses.

Allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans, was 1.07% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.09% at March 31, 2026, and 1.38% at June 30, 2025.

Nonperforming loans improved to $610,000 at June 30, 2026, compared to $5.76 million at March 31, 2026, and $3.04 million a year ago.

There were no net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2026, or in the prior quarter or year ago quarter.

The Bank’s capital levels remained above the threshold for well-capitalized institutions with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 13.84% at June 30, 2026.



“We remain deeply committed to the communities we serve, and this quarter’s strong engagement across both our longstanding Chinatown market and our growing presence in Walnut Creek reflects that dedication. We are proud to support the continued growth of these communities and the relationships we have built there,” said Ali. Earlier this year, the Bank celebrated the grand opening of its relocated Walnut Creek branch at 1801 N. California Blvd, Suite 101. The full-service location sits just a block from the Walnut Creek BART station, across from the business district, and offers parking beneath the building.

About Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Gateway Bank is a Federally-chartered savings bank headquartered in Oakland, California and began operations on June 8, 1990. The Bank currently operates out of its offices located in Oakland’s Chinatown and Walnut Creek, and offers banking services to individuals and businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area.





Gateway Bank, FSB Balance Sheets Unaudited Jun 30 2026 Mar 31 2026 Dec 31 2025 Sep 30 2025 Jun 30 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks 1,852,376 1,828,608 1,629,783 1,285,211 1,940,726 Fed funds sold - 128,881 - - - Interest bearing deposits with banks 7,205,836 16,054,308 9,150,342 15,358,735 22,126,902 Total cash and equivalents 9,058,212 18,011,797 10,780,125 16,643,946 24,067,628 Investment securities, AFS 23,913,699 27,456,099 27,839,840 30,557,274 33,164,921 FHLB Stock and Other Investments 2,158,600 2,061,200 2,061,200 2,061,200 2,061,200 1-4 family residential 163,716,451 161,339,952 161,718,113 134,471,362 140,800,113 Multifamily residential 22,630,690 21,624,467 12,935,464 13,002,960 9,334,581 Non-farm, non-residential real estate 56,526,390 45,360,554 36,071,404 28,854,756 29,032,759 Construction 2,077,420 - - - - Commercial and industrial 1,535,966 4,356,480 4,366,320 3,134,343 3,279,098 Consumer and other 3,134 - 410 59 342 Loans, net of unearned income 246,490,051 232,681,453 215,091,711 179,463,480 182,446,893 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans (2,639,477 ) (2,543,007 ) (2,540,065 ) (2,531,061 ) (2,520,472 ) Total loans, net 243,850,574 230,138,446 212,551,646 176,932,419 179,926,421 Premises and equipment, net 889,335 800,400 695,171 602,114 366,162 Accrued interest receivable 1,434,070 1,231,367 1,162,055 1,156,714 1,227,080 Other assets 6,912,319 6,830,271 5,376,047 5,073,847 5,372,032 Total Assets $ 288,216,809 $ 286,529,580 $ 260,466,084 $ 233,027,514 $ 246,185,444 Liabilities Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 8,025,908 8,365,308 9,641,094 9,165,121 8,243,872 Interest bearing demand deposits 6,086,803 5,787,575 6,793,724 7,025,056 5,767,092 Savings and Money Market Deposits 28,692,325 26,064,932 27,470,224 19,978,923 20,844,299 Time Deposits - Retail 149,313,715 150,125,894 147,156,815 159,529,226 167,156,792 Time Deposits - Wholesale 11,976,568 11,972,512 11,968,456 11,964,400 17,959,411 Total Deposits 204,095,319 202,316,221 203,030,313 207,662,726 219,971,466 Borrowings 43,000,000 43,000,000 33,000,000 - - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,940,874 3,871,641 2,346,532 2,380,514 2,741,604 Total Liabilities 251,036,193 249,187,862 238,376,845 210,043,240 222,713,070 Equity Common stock 53,763,103 53,763,103 26,991,436 26,991,436 26,991,436 Capital surplus 24,771,345 24,665,279 35,972,894 35,962,369 35,962,369 Retained earnings (38,216,587 ) (38,216,587 ) (34,332,122 ) (34,332,122 ) (34,332,122 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,630,700 ) (2,534,270 ) (2,658,504 ) (2,981,990 ) (3,364,208 ) Net Income (506,545 ) (335,807 ) (3,884,465 ) (2,655,419 ) (1,785,101 ) Total Equity 37,180,616 37,341,718 22,089,239 22,984,274 23,472,374 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 288,216,809 $ 286,529,580 $ 260,466,084 $ 233,027,514 $ 246,185,444 Book Value Per Share $ 0.069 $ 0.069 $ 0.082 $ 0.085 $ 0.087





Gateway Bank, FSB Quarterly Income Statements Unaudited Quarter Ended Jun 30 2026 Mar 31 2026 Dec 31 2025 Sep 30 2025 Jun 30 2025 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 3,789,596 $ 2,907,033 $ 2,682,155 $ 2,602,415 $ 2,562,996 Dividends on FHLB stock 33,656 97,379 40,970 38,439 32,181 Interest on federal funds sold 888 283 208 3,447 2,036 Interest on deposits with banks 128,267 217,706 118,893 189,417 253,223 Investment securities - AFS 270,683 257,941 277,750 332,268 367,675 Total Interest Income 4,223,090 3,480,342 3,119,976 3,165,986 3,218,111 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 1,475 1,453 1,651 1,215 785 Savings and money market deposits 172,562 159,637 146,900 122,160 98,936 Retail time deposits 1,384,829 1,382,261 1,464,269 1,661,229 1,754,029 Wholesale time deposits 115,572 114,287 116,736 145,127 178,729 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 1,674,438 1,657,638 1,729,556 1,929,731 2,032,479 Interest expense on borrowings 402,893 309,921 144,463 - - Total Interest Expense 2,077,331 1,967,559 1,874,019 1,929,731 2,032,479 Net Interest Income 2,145,759 1,512,783 1,245,957 1,236,255 1,185,632 Provision for credit losses 109,774 1,969 7,469 10,859 (62,583 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 2,035,985 1,510,814 1,238,488 1,225,396 1,248,215 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 3,322 3,188 3,222 2,994 5,269 Loan servicing fees & MSR valuation (11,955 ) 720 (12,209 ) (37,304 ) (27,567 ) Other noninterest income 34,598 16,870 16,565 16,810 23,917 Total Non Interest Income 25,965 20,778 7,578 (17,500 ) 1,619 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 1,374,579 1,059,563 1,335,580 1,120,524 1,072,994 Occupancy 164,801 153,832 174,937 292,661 241,429 Other noninterest expense 692,508 654,005 964,594 665,029 762,095 Total Non Interest Expense 2,231,888 1,867,400 2,475,111 2,078,214 2,076,518 Income (Loss) Before Taxes (169,938 ) (335,808 ) (1,229,045 ) (870,318 ) (826,684 ) Income taxes 800 - - - 800 Net Income (Loss) $ (170,738 ) $ (335,808 ) $ (1,229,045 ) $ (870,318 ) $ (827,484 )







Gateway Bank, FSB Year-To-Date Income Statements Unaudited Six Months Ended Jun 30 2026 Jun 30 2025 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 6,696,629 $ 5,287,720 $ 1,408,909 27 % Dividends on FHLB stock 131,035 71,221 59,814 84 % Interest on federal funds sold 1,171 33,022 (31,851 ) -96 % Interest on deposits with banks 345,973 501,839 (155,866 ) -31 % Investment securities - AFS 528,624 737,341 (208,717 ) -28 % Total Interest Income 7,703,432 6,631,143 1,072,289 16 % Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 2,927 1,647 1,280 78 % Savings and money market deposits 332,199 183,415 148,784 81 % Retail time deposits 2,767,090 3,665,658 (898,568 ) -25 % Wholesale time deposits 229,858 355,555 (125,697 ) -35 % Total Interest Expense on Deposits 3,332,074 4,206,275 (874,201 ) -21 % Interest expense on borrowings 712,814 - 712,814 0 % Total Interest Expense 4,044,888 4,206,275 (161,387 ) -4 % Net Interest Income 3,658,544 2,424,868 1,233,676 51 % Provision for credit losses 111,743 27,041 84,702 313 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 3,546,801 2,397,827 1,148,974 48 % Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 6,509 13,406 (6,897 ) -51 % Loan servicing fees (11,235 ) (52,586 ) 41,351 -79 % Other noninterest income 51,468 (1,830 ) 53,298 -2912 % Total Non Interest Income 46,742 (41,010 ) 87,752 -214 % Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,434,142 2,169,910 264,232 12 % Occupancy 318,633 479,726 (161,093 ) -34 % Other noninterest expense 1,346,513 1,491,482 (144,969 ) -10 % Total Non Interest Expense 4,099,288 4,141,118 (41,830 ) -1 % Income (Loss) Before Taxes (505,745 ) (1,784,301 ) 1,278,556 -72 % Income taxes 800 800 - 0 % Net Income (Loss) $ (506,545 ) $ (1,785,101 ) $ 1,278,556 -72 %





Gateway Bank, FSB Quarterly Financial Highlights Unaudited For The Quarter Ended ($ in Thousands) Jun 30 2026 Mar 31 2026 Dec 31 2025 Sep 30 2025 Jun 30 2025 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 2,146 $ 1,513 $ 1,246 $ 1,236 $ 1,186 Provision for credit losses 110 2 7 11 (63 ) Non-interest income 26 21 8 (18 ) 2 Non-interest expense 2,232 1,867 2,475 2,078 2,077 Net income (171 ) (336 ) (1,229 ) (870 ) (827 ) PERFORMANCE RATIOS Yield on loans 6.38 % 5.48 % 5.52 % 5.71 % 5.58 % Yield on earning assets 5.99 % 5.19 % 5.20 % 5.32 % 5.21 % Cost of funds 3.37 % 3.34 % 3.41 % 3.57 % 3.65 % Net interest margin 3.05 % 2.23 % 2.10 % 2.10 % 1.91 % Efficiency ratio 103 % 122 % 197 % 171 % 175 % CAPITAL Tangible equity to tangible assets 12.81 % 12.94 % 8.38 % 9.74 % 9.41 % Community Bank Leverage Ratio 13.84 % 14.59 % 10.18 % 10.65 % 10.58 % ASSET QUALITY Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Allowance for credit losses on loans 2,639 2,543 2,540 2,531 2,520 Non-performing loans 610 5,757 5,877 4,039 3,040 ACL to total loans 1.07 % 1.09 % 1.18 % 1.41 % 1.38 % ACL to non-performing loans 432 % 44 % 43 % 63 % 83 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans, gross $ 246,490 $ 232,681 $ 215,092 $ 179,463 $ 182,447 Total assets 288,217 286,530 260,466 233,028 246,185 Deposits 204,095 202,316 203,030 207,663 219,971 FHLB Advances 43,000 43,000 33,000 - - Total equity 37,181 37,342 22,089 22,984 23,472 Loan to deposit ratio 120.8 % 115.0 % 105.9 % 86.4 % 82.9 % Common Shares Outstanding (thousands) 537,629 537,629 269,913 269,913 269,913 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES Total loans, gross $ 237,875 $ 212,719 $ 194,060 $ 182,190 $ 183,889 Earning assets 279,472 266,442 236,773 234,217 243,567 Total assets 287,726 273,297 243,104 240,555 249,954 Deposits 203,350 204,549 202,358 214,611 223,431 FHLB Advances 43,000 34,000 15,565 - - Total equity 37,349 32,128 22,768 23,295 23,731 Common Shares Outstanding (thousands) 537,629 475,162 269,913 269,913 269,913

Contact:

Mukhtar Ali

(510) 813-8582

Mukhtar.Ali@gatewayfsb.com