Cato Healthcare Supply Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cato Healthcare Supply, the healthcare industry's leading revenue preservation and off-contract procurement platform, today announced the promotion and appointment of four senior executives as the company continues to expand its national footprint and invest in technology, operational excellence, and commercial growth.

The appointments reflect the strategic vision established under newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan F. Zackon, who is leading the company's transformation into the healthcare industry's premier supply chain resiliency platform.

Toby Ryan has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

A co-founder of Cato Healthcare Supply, Mr. Ryan previously served as Chief of Staff, overseeing the company's day-to-day operations. Since co-founding the business while a student at Boston University in 2020, he has played an instrumental role in building Cato from an entrepreneurial sourcing operation into a trusted procurement partner serving healthcare systems across the United States.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Ryan will oversee enterprise operations, supplier performance, sourcing execution, fulfillment excellence, and organizational alignment. Working alongside Mr. Zackon, he will continue building the operational infrastructure necessary to support Cato's rapid national expansion and long-term strategic vision.

The company also announced the following executive promotions and appointments:

Nathan Brandon has been promoted to Vice President, Strategic Sourcing.

Mr. Brandon brings deep expertise in global procurement and supplier diversification. He holds a Master's degree in Global Supply Chain Management from the University of Tennessee and previously founded GSO Healthcare, an international healthcare sourcing company. As Vice President of Strategic Sourcing, he will expand Cato's global supplier network while strengthening supply continuity, pricing stability, and resilience for healthcare providers. His background also includes institutional finance at Fifth Third Bank and operational consulting through OakPointe Advisors, where he helped organizations improve efficiency and optimize supply chain performance.

Rick Gabriel has been promoted to Vice President, Engineering.

With more than 25 years of experience developing enterprise software platforms for healthcare logistics and supply chain management, Mr. Gabriel has architected advanced technology solutions for organizations including Google X and S&P Global. He led the development of Cato's proprietary AI-powered procurement platform, leveraging agentic technologies to automate sourcing intelligence and accelerate supply chain decision-making. As Vice President of Engineering, he will lead the continued expansion of the company's technology platform.

Josh Weil has been appointed Vice President of Commercialization (fractional).

Mr. Weil brings more than two decades of executive healthcare leadership experience commercializing medical technologies, building high-performing sales organizations, and developing strategic partnerships with health systems, GPOs, and IDNs nationwide. He will lead Cato's commercialization strategy, expanding market adoption and accelerating the company's growth across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Building a category-defining company begins with building an exceptional leadership team," said Ryan F. Zackon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cato Healthcare Supply. "These appointments represent much more than new titles—they represent our commitment to assembling the talent required to fundamentally improve how healthcare systems navigate supply chain disruption."

"Toby has helped build this company from day one and understands our business better than anyone. His operational leadership has been instrumental to our success and makes him the ideal executive to serve as Chief Operating Officer as we scale globally."

"Nathan brings the sourcing discipline and supplier expertise that allow our customers to maintain continuity of care. Rick is building the intelligent technology platform that will redefine procurement through automation and AI. Josh brings the commercial leadership necessary to ensure every health system understands how Cato protects revenue, strengthens supply chain resilience, and improves patient outcomes."

"Together, this leadership team gives us the operational, technological, sourcing, and commercial capabilities required to execute our vision of becoming the trusted resiliency partner for healthcare systems across America."

About Cato Healthcare Supply

Cato Healthcare Supply is a technology-enabled healthcare procurement and supply chain company focused on protecting hospital revenue through supply chain resilience. By combining proprietary technology, strategic sourcing expertise, and an extensive global supplier network, the company helps healthcare providers maintain surgical continuity, reduce operational disruption, and strengthen financial performance while improving patient access to critical care.

For more information, visit www.catohealthcaresupply.com

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Dana Larson

Stead Impact Ventures

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