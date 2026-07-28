Concentrix Named a Leader in AI Enablement by Leading Analyst NelsonHall

NEWARK, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced it is positioned as a Leader in all three categories of NelsonHall's AI Enablement NEAT evaluation including Overall AI Enablement, AI Operationalization, and AI Training.

As organizations move beyond experimentation and into large-scale deployment, success increasingly depends on more than AI models alone. Enterprises need the data, governance, operational frameworks, and skilled talent required to transform AI from a promising technology into a measurable business advantage. NelsonHall's AI Enablement Market Analysis highlights service providers that are enabling organizations to do exactly that.

"The AI conversation has evolved from what the technology can do, to how organizations can operationalize it effectively," said Ivan Kotzev, Customer Experience Services Lead Analyst at NelsonHall. "The next wave of enterprise value will come from embedding AI into domain-specific business processes, supported by end-to-end AI services where Concentrix can showcase its strong governance practice, expertise in trusted data foundations, and ability to scale operating models."

"The gap between AI ambition and operational reality has never been wider," said Chris Caldwell, President & CEO of Concentrix. "Business leaders have seen the demos, funded the pilots, and approved the roadmaps, but too many organizations are still treating AI as a technology project rather than a transformation opportunity. Concentrix is uniquely positioned to help clients close that gap. We've operated complex, highly regulated environments across industries and geographies for decades, giving us the expertise to orchestrate AI at scale where it matters most, in the real world."

Concentrix helps organizations move AI from experimentation to operational reality. Drawing on decades of experience running complex customer operations, the company trains, tests, and governs AI systems within the business processes they are designed to support. The result is AI that performs reliably at scale, adapts to real-world operating environments, and delivers measurable business outcomes. Combining specialized AI expertise, strong governance, and deep operational knowledge, Concentrix helps clients accelerate adoption while maintaining the controls required in complex and regulated industries.

To learn more about how Concentrix helps more than 1,000 organizations orchestrate AI into real world operations, see NelsonHall’s report.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.



About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), is the Fortune 500® technology and services company, helping the world’s best brands create intelligent operations that perform in the real world. We design, build, and run integrated human and AI solutions, harnessing the insight from billions of real-world interactions to help 2000+ of the world’s most complex organizations solve their toughest business challenges. Backed by 20+ years of operational experience and battle tested AI, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that helps clients across every major industry move from ambition to measurable, scalable performance. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

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Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s capabilities and positioning to deliver business outcomes and solve challenges for its clients, and statements that include words such as believe, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategy, competitive conditions in the company’s industry, and other factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent SEC filings. We do not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Copyright 2026 Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Concentrix, the Concentrix logo, and all other Concentrix company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries.

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