Park Place Technologies Expands Global Services for AI-Accelerated Servers

Cleveland, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Technologies, a global IT infrastructure services provider, is expanding its comprehensive global third-party maintenance and support capabilities for GPU-powered servers, helping enterprises accelerate AI adoption, deploy infrastructure faster, maintain performance, reduce risk, and gain greater flexibility as AI-driven infrastructure rapidly evolves.

Park Place Technologies now delivers enterprise-grade, global third-party support for mission-critical GPU-enabled servers across data centers, edge locations, and hybrid environments. Its services are designed to support organizations running AI and machine learning training and inference platforms, high-performance computing clusters, virtualized GPU environments, and data analytics and simulation workloads — helping organizations move AI initiatives from pilot to production without being slowed down by infrastructure support gaps.

GPU-based systems introduce unique operational demands compared with traditional computing environments, including higher thermal density, increased power requirements, BIOS and driver interoperability considerations, and multi-GPU system complexity. Park Place has invested in GPU-specific engineering expertise to support these environments and accelerate AI infrastructure readiness, including:

GPU-dense server architecturesTensor Processing Unit (TPU) circuitsAdvanced cooling and power configurationsBIOS and driver interoperabilityAI accelerator-focused systems

In customer deployment environments spanning more than 60 data centers globally, Park Place has supported infrastructure at significant scale, including more than 24,000 servers and over 76,000 GPUs to date. Combined with post-deployment support and hardware maintenance services, Park Place enables organizations to simplify lifecycle management and accelerate AI infrastructure outcomes for high-performance computing and AI initiatives worldwide.

"As GPU infrastructure and TPU chips become more central to AI, HPC, and advanced analytics strategies, organizations need a support partner that understands the full system context, not just the parts," said John Stock, Chief Commercial Officer for Park Place Technologies. "Our model is designed to help customers scale innovation and accelerate their AI ambitions without being constrained by traditional vendor support models."

Park Place Technologies differentiates its GPU support offering through:

Proven global delivery at scaleOEM-agnostic, third-party independenceExpertise aligned to modern GPU workloads and AI acceleration needsPredictable costs and flexible contractsEnterprise governance, reporting, and compliance

As GPU infrastructure continues to evolve, Park Place Technologies is committed to evolving with it, providing organizations with the support, expertise, and operational flexibility needed to accelerate AI initiatives and keep critical environments running at peak performance.

To learn more, visit ParkPlaceTechnologies.com.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a leading global IT infrastructure services firm with $1.2 billion in annual revenue and 3,300 employees. We help 25,000+ organizations in 180 countries – including half the Fortune 500 – fuel innovation and accelerate AI transformation by dramatically reducing time and money spent on IT infrastructure management, while boosting performance and uptime.

Powered by the world's largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers, and our global Enterprise Operations Centers, Park Place delivers significant cost savings on hardware maintenance, software technical support, hardware procurement, and more. We also streamline IT infrastructure management, freeing internal teams from day-to-day tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives — including AI acceleration.

CONTACT

Park Place Technologies

Michael Miller, Sr. Director of Global Communications mmiller@parkplacetech.com

Samantha Bell, Sr. Corporate Communications Specialist samantha.bell@parkplacetech.com

Feintuch Communications

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Contact Info



Michael Miller

mmiller@parkplacetech.com

+1 440-683-9426